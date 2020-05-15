There's no denying that Archie and Veronica, and Betty and Jughead are two beloved couples on Riverdale. But, as Betty and Archie continued to get closer in Season 4, it became clear that Barchie fans might just have their moment. In honor of those fans, here are 11 Riverdale episodes to watch if you ship Archie and Betty. Bughead and Varchie supporters might not agree, but these episodes prove that Barchie was always meant to happen.

There's a good chance Archie and Betty's romantic connection in Season 4 isn't completely genuine. (There is that brainwash theory floating around.) However, the theory hasn't been proven and it also doesn't mean Barchie will never become an official couple. Even Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa admitted that Archie and Betty are inevitable, telling Us Weekly in May of 2019, "I think that that’s one of the dynamics we haven’t played is the idea that Archie and Betty together romantically. I think in a teen show that if we somehow went seven years in that and never saw that, I think it would be a failure."

Seeing as Season 4 of Riverdale got cut short due to the coronavirus, who knows what else was supposed to be in store for Archie and Betty. Fans will just have to wait for Season 5 to see if anything else romanic transpires between them. Until then, here are the episodes to watch if you're Team Barchie.

1. Season 1, Episode 1 — "The River's Edge" Katie Yu/The CW The very first episode of Riverdale shows just how important Betty and Archie's relationship is. Not only have they been best friends since childhood, but in "The River's Edge" you see that Betty's always been in love with Archie. It might not have worked out the way she hoped, but it's a good reminder of Barchie's real connection. The episode also includes some special moments, including when they dance together at the semi-formal and Archie tells Betty, "Of course, I love you." Oh, and how can anyone forget Kevin telling Veronica, "Betty and Archie aren't dating, but they are endgame."

2. Season 1, Episode 4 — "The Last Picture Show" Dean Buscher /The CW After everyone learns Archie's been having an affair with their teacher, Miss Grundy, in "The Last Picture Show" basically all hell breaks loose. Alice even wants Betty to end her friendship with Archie. In typical Betty fashion, she tells off Alice and declares, "I'll never stop being friends with Archie." This moment shows not only how much Betty cares for her best friend, but that she'll always be by his side, no matter what.

3. Season 1, Episode 7 — "In A Lonely Place" The CW When Archie finds out that Jughead and Betty shared a "moment" (aka, they kissed) in "In A Lonely Place," he immediately becomes jealous. As supportive as he tries to be of his two closest friends becoming romantically involved, there's no denying Archie isn't completely on board. He never interferes, but the way he looks at Betty sure seems like he carries a bit of a torch for her.

4. Season 1, Episode 10 — "The Lost Weekend" The CW Bughead has their first major fight about Betty's surprise birthday party for Jughead in "The Lost Weekend." At one point Betty yells, "You're my boyfriend!" Jughead retaliates, "Until Archie changes his mind and he says he wants to be with you?" Ouch, but even Jughead recognizes the strong connection Betty and Archie will forever share. Could it be a sign of what's to come?

5. Season 1, Episode 13 — "The Sweet Hereafter" The CW In the Season 1 finale, Archie approaches Betty and makes a bold statement. While questioning if Betty truly is fine with him dating Veronica, he says, "A little part of me always thought..." when Betty cuts him off. It sure seems like he's going to say he assumed at one point they would end up together. In the same episode, Veronica calls Bughead "soulmates," but Archie doesn't seem so sure.

6. Season 2, Episode 9 — "Silent Night, Deadly Night" The CW This is one moment Barchie shippers will never forget. In "Silent Night, Deadly Night," Betty and Archie kiss (and get caught by Cheryl). Between learning secrets about her family and trying to figure out the Black Hood's identity, the kiss comes at an emotional time for Betty. And, Archie is by her side uplifting her. The kiss is short, but meaningful.

7. Season 2, Episode 18 — "A Night To Remember" The CW Season 2's musical episode "A Night To Remember" might revolve around Carrie, but Archie and Betty playing a couple in Kevin's production really steals the show. They sing to each other, dance with one another, and their chemistry (whether they're acting or not) is undeniable. It's fun to see them portray a couple, all while imagining what they would really look like together.

8. Season 3, Episode 4 — "The Midnight Club" Dean Buscher/The CW In "The Midnight Club," K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart play their characters' parents, Fred Andrews and Alice Cooper, when they were in high school. As Fred and Alice, they even share a heated kiss. Alice and Fred weren't ever an official couple, but that doesn't mean their kids aren't meant to be.

9. Season 4, Episode 15 — "To Die For" The CW Season 4 is the season for Barchie. While faking Jughead's death and trying to determine the Stonewall Prep mystery in "To Die For," Betty and Archie "kiss." The lip lock is all for show and pretend — or so they make everyone believe. While kissing in the music room, this is the moment Archie and Betty once again start to question their feelings for each other.

10. Season 4, Episode 17 — "Wicked Little Town" The CW Their fake kiss leads to a real kiss in Season 4's musical episode, "Wicked Little Town." While practicing a song together, Archie and Betty can't stay away from one another and have their most steamy kiss yet. Later in the episode, as guilty as they feel (since they're both still in relationships with other people), they share another moving scene that reflects on their friendship and what a romance could mean for them.