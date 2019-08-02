Here's a confession: I have never tried online dating. OK, full disclosure, I did download Bumble once. But after swiping past every "match" the app gave me within the first minute (seriously, I swiftly deleted my account. So, while I don't have any stories of bad Hinge dates or creepy Tinder messages to share, I am always ready to hear about other people's forays into the weird and wild world of online romance. And luckily for me, I don't have to wait until girls' night at the bar to get all the juicy details from my brave online-dating friends. These 11 must-read rom-coms about the internet are all I need to indulge in the hilarity, and romance, of modern dating.

From Alisha Rai's highly-anticipated The Right Swipe to beloved YA releases like Julie Buxbaum's Tell Me Three Things, all of these books feature dating apps, emails, or some other form of online communications that leads to some seriously complicated courtships. If you're looking for one-night-stand disasters, faux Instagram engagements, anonymous messages, or digital love triangles, there is something on the list below for you. You might be finishing out your summer blissfully un-matched, but that doesn't mean you can't fall in love with a new book before the season's over:

'The Right Swipe' by Alisha Rai (Aug.6) Dating app founder Rhiannon Hunter may have revolutionized romance in the digital world, but in real life she only swipes right on her career — and the occasional hookup. But when Samson Lima, the former NFL player who ghosted her, unexpectedly shows up again, she has to decide whether to give him a second chance. Click here to buy.

'How to Hack a Heartbreak' by Kristin Rockaway Mel has had it with modern dating apps, so she uses her brilliant coding skills to create one of her own. When JerkAlert goes viral overnight, Mel is suddenly in way over her head. Worse still, her almost-boyfriend, the dreamy Alex Hernandez, has no idea she's the brains behind the app. Click here to buy.

'Virtually Yours' by Sarvenaz Tash NYU freshman Mariam Vakilian hasn’t dated anyone since her high school sweetheart Caleb broke up with her. When she decides to try out a new virtual reality dating service, she has high hopes. But one of her two matches is Caleb himself — and the other is her best friend, Jeremy. Click here to buy.

'Mr. Right Swipe' by Ricki Schultz When Rae's best friends hatch a plan to help her find love online, she's more than skeptical. But but when Nick — the dangerously hot substitute teacher from her work — pops up on the app, Rae swipes herself right into a new problem. Click here to buy.

'Love at First Like' by Hannah Orenstein (Aug. 6) When Eliza Roth accidentally posts a photo of herself wearing a diamond engagement ring to Instagram, she goes viral — and sales at her struggling jewelry store skyrocket. The only problem? She's not actually engaged. But to keep up with the ruse — and keep her business afloat — she'll have to find a fake fiancé. Disclaimer: Hannah Orenstein is an editor at BDG Media. Click here to buy.

'Tell Me Three Things' by Julie Buxbaum After Jessie's first week of junior year at her new school, she gets an email from a person calling themselves Somebody/Nobody, offering to help her. They quickly become Jessie's closest ally, and she can't help wanting to meet them in person. But are some mysteries better left unsolved? Click here to buy.

'Technically, You Started It' by Lana Wood Johnson When Martin texts Haley a question about a class project, it rapidly evolves into an all-consuming conversation. There's just one problem: Haley doesn't know which of two Martins she's talking to; the one she likes, or the one she hates. And Martin doesn't know that Haley doesn't know. Click here to buy.

'My Favorite Half-Night Stand' by Christina Lauren When a routine university function turns into a black tie gala, professor Millie Morris and her circle make a pact that they’ll join an online dating service to find plus-ones for the event. There’s only one hitch: after making the pact, Millie and one of the guys, Reid Campbell, secretly spend the sexiest half-night of their lives together. Click here to buy.

'Goodnight Tweetheart' by Teresa Medeiros Abigail Donovan should be writing her next novel, but she is stuck at Chapter Five and losing confidence daily. When her publicist signs her up for a Twitter account, she's taken under the wing of one of her Twitter followers, a quick witted, quick-typing professor on sabbatical. Click here to buy.

'This Is What Happy Looks Like' by Jennifer E. Smith After teenage movie star Graham Larkin accidentally sends Ellie O'Neill an email, the two strike up a correspondence. When Graham's next film takes him to Ellie's hometown, he decides to take their relationship from online to in-person. But can Graham start a relationship with an ordinary girl? Click here to buy.