Whether you've made your way through all those spring romance novel releases or not, it's time to start diving into summer rom-coms. That's right, the days of lazy weekend reading in the sunshine are here, and nothing pairs better with summer than a stack of brand new books. I know you've got a lot of summer reading recommendations to get through in the next few months. But really, no seasonal TBR would be complete without one or two sweet and steamy romances, right?

Whether you want to catch up on some of the season's biggest releases, or lose yourself in some under-the-radar reads, find a fun pick for your book club, or just nab the ideal book to tote to the beach, this list is for you. Below are 21 new rom-coms, all being released this summer, that will fulfill all your romantic feels.

From social media love stories like The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai to queer romances like Aminah Mae Safi's Tell Me How You Really Feel, road-trip adventures like I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest, to meet-cutes like Laura Jane Williams' One Stop, this is a summer reading list you can fall head over heels for:

'Virtually Yours' by Sarvenaz Tash (June 4) When Mariam Vakilian tries out a new virtual reality dating service, she's matched with her ex-boyfriend, Caleb — and Jeremy, her best friend. Now she must decide whether to listen to her heart, or her app. Click here to buy.

'Ayesha at Last' by Uzma Jalaluddin (June 4) Ayesha falls for Khalid, despite their many difference. But when she hears gossip about his family, she has to deal with what she discovers about Khalid — and the truth she realizes about herself. Click here to buy.

'If It Makes You Happy' by Claire Kann (June 4) Winnie wants to enter a cooking competition to save her family's diner, but must get around her formidable granny first. Add to that a secret romance with Dallas, and Winnie is in for a life-changing summer. Click here to buy.

'I Wanna Be Where You Are' by Kristina Forest (June 4) When Chloe's mom forbids her to apply to a dance conservatory, she devises a secret plan to drive two hundred miles to the nearest audition. When her neighbor Eli hitches a ride, things get even more complicated. Click here to buy.

'Tell Me How You Really Feel' by Aminah Mae Safi (June 11) An misunderstanding between Sana and Rachel has led to years of animosity between them. But when they're forced to work together on a film project, they learn that nothing between them is quite as it seems. Click here to buy.

'Fix Her Up' by Tessa Bailey (June 11) Georgie hasn’t been on a date since, well, ever. Determined to change her image from "little sister" to romantic prospect, she devises a plan to fake date her brother's old friend, Travis. But the feelings between them are more real than she imagined. Click here to buy.

'Natalie Tan's Book of Luck and Fortune' by Roselle Lim (June 11) At the news of her mother's death, Natalie Tan returns home to re-open her family's restaurant. With the support of her neighbors and a budding romance, Natalie starts to imagine a new life for herself. Click here to buy.

'Waiting for Tom Hanks' by Kerry Winfrey (June 11) Annie is obsessed with romantic comedies — to the point that her dating life is limited by the expectations she’s formed from them. But when Annie does finally meet her perfect match, it’s not quite in the way she expected. Click here to buy.

'The Chai Factor' by Farah Heron (June 11) Amira Khan has set one rule for herself: no dating until her grad-school thesis is done. But she arrives home to find that her grandmother has rented the basement to Duncan, she is surprised to feel a simmering attraction for him. Click here to buy.

'The Friend Zone' by Abby Jimenez (June 11) Planning her best friend's wedding is bittersweet for Kristen, especially when she meets the best man, Josh Copeland. Kristen knows he'd be better off with someone else, but as their attraction grows, it becomes harder to keep him at arm's length. Click here to buy.

'Our Stop' by Laura Jane Williams (June 13) Daniel puts an ad in the Missed Connections column, trying to catch Nadia's eye, but it sparks a series of near-misses between them. Click here to buy.

'Technically, You Started It' by Lana Wood Johnson (June 25) When a guy named Martin Nathaniel Munroe II texts you, it should be obvious who you're talking to. Except there's two of them, and Haley doesn't know which Martin it is. And Martin doesn't know that Haley doesn't know. Click here to buy.

'The Right Swipe' by Alisha Rai (July 2) Rhiannon and Samson unexpectedly meet again after a one-night stand, bringing forth complicated emotions and buried secrets. Click here to buy.

'Maybe This Time' by Kasie West (July 9) Sophie, who works with the local florist, and Andrew, the son of the local chef, just can't get along. But when they keep bumping into one another at town events, love unexpectedly blossoms. Click here to buy.

'The Wedding Party' by Jasmine Guillory (July 16) When former enemies Maddie and Theo have a one-night-stand at their best friend's wedding, they begin to wonder whether their unexpected connection is more than just physical. Click here to buy.

'The Marriage Clock' by Zara Raheem (July 23) Leila's parents will give her three months to find a husband on her own terms. But if she fails, they'll arrange her marriage for her. Now, with the clock ticking, Leila must face the consequences of what might happen if she doesn't find "the one." Click here to buy.

'Truly Madly Royally' by Debbie Rigaud (July 30) Zora Emerson is super excited to be attending a prestigious summer program, though she feels out of place among her classmates. So she's definitely not expecting to feel a connection to Owen, a prince of England. Click here to buy.

'How to Hack a Heartbreak' by Kristin Rockaway (July 30) Mel is totally over the horrible men she meets on dating apps, so she decides to create her own. But when she meets a great guy on it, he has no idea she's the creator. Click here to buy.

'Say You Still Love Me' by K.A. Tucker (Aug. 6) Piper Calloway is a 29-year-old VP at her dad’s multibillion-dollar firm, and she loves the single life. But things get complicated when she runs into Kyle Miller, the handsome new security guard at Calloway Group Industries — and her the first love. Click here to buy.

'Love at First Like' by Hannah Orenstein (Aug. 6) When Eliza's faux-engagement picture goes viral on social media, she decides to find someone to pose as her fiance in the hopes of keeping her jewelry store afloat. Disclaimer: Hannah Orenstein is an editor at BDG Media. Click here to buy.