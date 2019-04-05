11 Small Tattoos That Last A Long Time, According To Tattoo Artists

If you're getting a larger tattoo, it'll open you up to all sorts of options. You can go wild with colors, intricate designs, and shading, thanks to the extra real estate on your skin. But with smaller tattoo designs, you'll be a little more limited — especially if you want your ink to look good for years to come.

"One of the biggest factors in your small tattoo lasting a long time, is not having it crowded with intricacies," tattooist Adam Villani, tells Bustle. "Small lines of ink and tiny designs that are close to each other tend to bleed together over time." So the smaller your tattoo, the simpler the design should be.

"The best kind of small tattoo is one that is simple and allows generous spacing between ink," Villani says. There's a good chance a detailed floral design or a small word, for example, will eventually lose its crispness to the point you can't even tell what it is.

While larger tattoos can blur and fade, too, it's even more noticeable the smaller you go. Of course, it's ultimately up to you if you're OK with that, or if you want to avoid blurriness. If you'd like your small tattoo to stay sharp, consider some of the simple ideas listed before, which experts say last really well.

1. Ocean Waves Artem Markin/Shutterstock With just a curved line or two, you can have yourself a pretty ocean wave tattoo. "This is a very simplistic design and leaves enough open field of skin so if the fine lines do blur a little, the basic design isn't impacted," tattoo expert Lisa Barretta, author of Conscious Ink: The Hidden Meaning of Tattoos, tells Bustle.

2. Zodiac Symbols IvanRiver/Shutterstock Even if it's super small, a tattoo of your zodiac sign can still be pretty cool. "These symbols carry deep meaning for embodying the archetypes that they represent, along with the elements of nature and their associated qualities," Barretta says. Add in the fact they also have clean lines, which hold up over time, and you might have yourself a winner.

3. Arrows "This is a timeless, simple design that doesn't take up too much body space," Barretta says, "and the minimalistic design is a good choice if you want a tattoo that will not blur out quickly. Plus, it represents forward momentum, she says, which can be pretty meaningful.

4. Anchors Dragon Images/Shutterstock "I've seen small anchors age well again because of the ample space and non-crowdedness," Villani says. "It is simple and will not generally bleed together." If an anchor is your jam, rest assured it'll look like one for years to come.

5. Religious Symbols Nejron Photo/Shutterstock Simple religious symbols can look great as small tattoos. If you get them with simple lines and empty space, Villani says, they last forever.

6. Geometric Shapes The same principle holds true for geometric shapes, such as circles, squares, or line designs, which also tend to do well, Villani says. They've been quite popular the past few years, thanks to their beautiful simplicity.

7. Animal Silhouette A silhouette may be a good choice, Barretta says, due to all its open space. And depending on which animal you choose, it can come with all sorts of meaning. Take cats, for example, which she says represent independence, mystery, magic, secretiveness, and hidden power.

8. Moon Moon tattoos, such as a crescent or full, tend not to blur or fade. As Barretta says, "Moon tattoos can be inked as simple line images," which is exactly what you want when looking for a tattoo that'll last. It doesn't matter how small you go, either. Since this a moon shape doesn't have any bells or whistles, there's no element that can blur together, or ruin the design.

9. Mountains If you're an outdoorsy person, or simply like the idea of getting a powerful mountain tattoo, ask for one with as few lines and shading as possible. A simple outline, which Barretta says can represent life's ups and downs, will be clean enough that it won't blend together, or look smudged years down the line.

10. Cloud Outline Image how sweet a tiny tattoo cloud could be. As Barretta says, these can symbolize dreams, intuition, epiphanies, and mystery. And thanks to the lack of detail, can look great even when they're tiny.