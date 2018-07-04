With tons of fragrant candles on the market, it can be hard to pick and choose the best summer candles for your home or apartment. But, finding the right one for you is definitely worth the search. Who doesn't love the scent of fresh coconut, flowers, ocean waves, or other savory scents that scream summer? Besides, the next best thing to visiting a tropical island is to have your apartment or home smell like one. Even if you are lucky enough to be by a beach this summer, you'll still want to add these babies to your summer accessories list so you can take the ~peaceful~ smell of the fresh air and ocean waves with you back home.

After all, candles are a big hit throughout the year — especially during the winter holiday season — so why should summer be any different? It's time to swap out your warm vanilla and cinnamon scents in exchange for some fresher aromas.

So moral of the story: If you can't get to a tropical paradise this summer, turn your home into one with these summer-approved scents. And an added bonus: You don't have to spend your entire paycheck on these fun candles — you can find each of these picks for under $20.

1 Pressed Botanical Candle Urban Outfitters Pressed Botanical Candle $14 Urban Outfitters Think of this candle as a gorgeous floral bouquet — sans the itchy eyes and runny noses (after all, it is allergy season). The wildflower edition is my personal fave, and is infused with a ton of summer-appropriate ingredients such as champagne, pink peppercorn, berries, fruits, jasmine, roses, and a multitude of other fresh flowers. Buy Now

2. Boathouse Candle Hillstone Naturals Boathouse Candle $19.50 Hillstone Naturals Perfect for late nights outside on the patio (or if you don't have a patio, your bedroom will do), this soy-based candle is inspired by cool summer nights and smells like the perfect blend of apples, honeysuckle, vanilla, orchids, and violet. Not only does it have a chic nautical design, it's also reusable and burns for 15 to 20 hours. Buy Now

4 Prosecco Bellini Candle Bloomingdale's Voluspa 11 oz. Prosecco Bellini Candle $16 Bloomingdale's You don't have to drag yourself to Sunday brunch to experience the glorious combo of ice-cold, bubbly Prosecco and a refreshing Bellini. Just BYOB and get ready for a day of Netflix-ing at home in peace. Buy Now

5 Grapefruit Votive Candle Blue Mercury Nest Fragrances Grapefruit Votive Candle $16 Blue Mercury Even if you hate the taste of grapefruit, you have to admit it's one of those scents that smells amazing and is super summery. The blend of grapefruit with fresh lily coriander blossom makes this candle an irresistible addition to any nightstand or bathroom. Buy Now

6 Sea Salt and Plumeria Candle Paddywax Glow Candle in Sea Salt and Plumeria $16 Paddywax Not only is this candle aesthetically pleasing, it also happens to smell just as amazing as it looks. Packed with calming notes of jasmine, eucalyptus, sea salt, and more fresh ingredients, the only thing missing is an Insta-worthy body of water.... but this will have to do, right? Buy Now

8 Mini Capri Jar Candle in Aloha Anthropologie Mini Capri Candle in Aloha $12 Anthropologie I'm a sucker for all things that even remotely resemble millennial pink, so obviously I had to include this gorgeous ombré stunner. This fun-sized candle smells like a sunny field of fresh flowers like orchids, blossoms, jasmine, and gardenias. Plus, how could you not love this seashell-looking lid? It's a need — not a want. Buy Now

9. Tocca Candelina Collection in Italian Blood Orange Sephora Tocca Candelina Collection in Italian Blood Orange $20 Sephora The smell of fresh-squeezed oranges is amazing on its own, but once you mix that with warm accents of spiced lily and sandalwood, it becomes an out-of-this-world combo perfect for any home. Buy Now

11. Archipelago Botanicals Glass Jar Candle in Positano Nordstrom Archipelago Botanicals Glass Jar Candle in Positano $19.50 Nordstrom This candle smells like a fresh fruit salad, and the sweet aromas mixed with the blended essential oils make for an excellent, savory scent that'll last all day. Buy Now