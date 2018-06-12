11 Millennial Pink Accessories You Need For The Beach This Summer

Getting out and having fun in the sun is something those of us stuck in seasonal climates have been looking forward to all year, and now that summer is here, it's officially the season of glorious pool trips and sun bathing galore. If you want to do your lounging by a natural, un-chlorinated body of water, then I'd imagine a beach trip is in the works for you. And if you want to do that beach lounging as millennial-style as possible, then I'd imagine finding the prettiest millennial pink beach accessories is exactly where your head's at.

Say hello to the millennial pink things you need for the beach this summer. We already know we love the color made famous by Tumblr (a color that, according to science, we were all kind of bound to be obsessed with anyway). And frankly, the longer the trend goes on, the more we all seem to be leaning into it. Millennial pink is definitely here to stay. There are even countless foods that are utilizing the color, so it's no surprise that there's an abundance of occasion-specific gear to also meet your millennial pink urges.

You don't need a holiday to celebrate millennial pink, though. All you need is a desire to go do something fun, and there you have it. Read on to find out some millennial pink options for your next beach trip.

Women's Soft Mesh Tote Bag Women's Soft Mesh Tote Bag $8 Don't underestimate the value of a good, flexible bag. This bag from Target has the added benefit of being super affordable, and having plenty of space to cart all your other millennial pink goods on your way to your beach day trips. Buy Now

Jelly Strap Pool Slide Jelly Strap Pool Slide $10 Urban OutfittersBuy Now Okay, I know these have the word "pool" in its name, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take every opportunity to 'gram these puppies in the sand. They're basically screaming to be dipped in the ocean.

Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth Speaker $29.66 AmazonBuy Now Blast some tunes in high quality sound, while keeping it pink. The right playlist will have everybody bopping around and living their best millennial pink lives.

Spaghetti Strap Sundress Romwe Women's Summer Spaghetti Strap Sundress Sleeveless Beach Slip Dress $18 AmazonBuy Now This is perfect for lounging at the beach in between swims — or just for lounging around all day, because some of us are more here for the 'gram than the waves. More time in this cozy slip for you!

Jelly Patio Folding Chair Jelly Patio Folding Chair $12 TargetBuy Now This lounge chair is great for sunbathing, and also great for showing off a serious sense of style. Yes, the details count when it comes to loving millennial pink, even concerning what you're sitting in.

Sun Hat Do Not Disturb Sun Hat $12.99 AmazonBuy Now This ah-dorable hat can go from the street to the beach instantly. Anyone will turn heads with this fresh look (of course, those heads will have to mind their own business — cant' they read the embroidery?).

Women's Striped Halter Wrap One Piece Women's Striped Halter Wrap One Piece $40 Target https://www.target.com/p/sunn-lab-swim-women-s-striped-halter-wrap-one-piece/-/A-53101576?preselect=53071941#lnk=sametab This swimsuit is not only a millennial pink day dream, but is perfect for any kind of beach romp, whether you're playing volleyball, catching waves, or chilling with some murder mystery reads on the shore.