You don't have to be a fan of Greta Thunberg to know that the environment and the living things that inhabit this environment are in serious danger. And because of this, we should give a damn in how we live our lives, the companies we support, and when it comes to gift-giving we should give presents that are sustainable.

Sustainable gifts have come a long way. Where once upon a time trying to find a gift for the environmentalists in your life consisted of giving them something that they could recycle or had been recycled wasn't exactly easy, companies and brands have gone to great lengths and become really creative in how they produce products that aren't just sustainable, but beautiful too. Who would have ever thought 20 or 30 years ago that bamboo, one of the fastest growing plants, could have been made into tote bags or even clothing? Probably not too many people.

As the environment becomes more and more of a priority for many of us, choosing gifts that are earth-friendly is a great idea. If you want to make your environmentalist friend(s) on your gift list super happy with some pretty killer sustainable gifts, then here are 11 to choose from or, at the very least, inspire similar gifts.

1. WWF Symbolic Adoptions WWF Symbolic Adoption $55 | World Wildlife Fun See on WWF For the animal-lover in your life, there's no better gift than the World Wildlife Fund's symbolic adoption. For $55, you can "adopt" an endangered species for your friend. While your friend won't get the pygmy elephant, or whatever other adorable animal you choose, delivered to their door, they will get a plushie version of the animal, an adoption certificate, a photo, a species card, and a nice bag to put all the goodies in — and of course that donation goes to protect endangered wildlife.

2. grünBAG Green A-Clutch Green A-Clutch €41 | grünBAG See on grünBAG Vegan, sustainable, and made of recycled materials, grünBAG bags are, for lack of a better word, awesome. From looking great, like the clutch above, to backpacks and messenger-style bags that are practical and sturdy, no matter what type of bag your friend prefers, grünBAG has a bag for them.

3. Nozomi Project's Rumi Necklace Rumi Necklace $30 | Nozomi Project See on Nozomi Project The Nozomi Project puts broken pottery to good use with stunning jewelry. Created in Japan, the company makes earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings, and more with broken bits of pottery that are donated to them from all over the country. If pottery is going to be beautiful during its lifetime, it should be just as beautiful, if not even more beautiful, in its afterlife, too.

4. Aria Travel Kit Aria Travel Kit $79 | Aria See on Aria When it comes to sustainability, Aria's Travel Kit really nails it. As an avid traveler myself and someone who tries really hard to be as environmentally conscious as I can be, I never go on long flights without this kit. The moisturizer, toothpaste, and lip balm as are all homemade; the deodorant is 100% all natural, and the bamboo toothbrush isn't just sustainable, but biodegradable, too. The kit is small, which is ideal for those who like to travel light, and it includes a couple extra pockets for important things like a passport or a portable phone charger.

5. Foria Holiday Intimacy Collection Foria Holiday Intimacy Collection $96 | Foria See on Foria Since we all have that friend who can't get enough of CBD products, I'd be remiss not to include Foria in this gift guide. Not only is Foria dedicated to creating CBD products that aid in female sexual health, but everything is organic and sustainable. It's also a great introduction to CBD for those friends who haven't tried it yet.

6. Klean Kanteen Reusable Straws 5 Piece Straw Set - Multi Color $7.46 | Klean Kanteen See on Klean Kanteen According to Klean Kanteen, Americans use 500 million straws a day. I'm no mathematician, but that's a boatload of plastic. But if you happen to have one of those friends who prefers all their beverages with straws, then the perfect gift for them are these stainless steel straws by Klean Kanteen. Each of the four straws comes in a different color and there's a handy-dandy brush to make sure they stay super clean so they can be used over and over and over again — unlike those plastic straws that are continuing to damage our beautiful Earth.

7. Bamboo 5 Piece Mineral Makeup Brush Set Bamboo 5 Piece Mineral Makeup Brush Set $12.95 | The Ultimate Green Store See on Amazon When it comes to sustainability, bamboo is usually the first thing that comes to mind. Not only does it grow really fast — so don't worry; pandas still get their fair share — but it pretty much takes care of itself in that it regenerates from its own roots and doesn't need to be cared for the same way other plants do. That's also why those of us who don't have a green thumb can actually keep bamboo alive. So if you have a friend who loves makeup and loves to being environmentally responsible in their choices, Ecotools is a perfect gift for them.

8. BAABUK Yves Slippers Yves - Emerald Green $79 | BAABUK See BAABUK Made in Nepal with wool from New Zealand and designed in Switzerland, BAABUK are the very definition of sustainability. Because each artists who make the slippers bring their own technique and vision to their process, no two slippers are the same. Even the latex soles to prevent slipping and siding are natural and attached to the slippers with sustainable glue that's harvested from rubber trees. And if there were ever a time to get someone slippers for a gift, it would definitely be this time of year — well, at least in the northern hemisphere.

9. Silicone Tea Infusers Silicone Tea Infuser $9.49 | Amazon See on Amazon Since reusable coffee pod filters exist for coffee lovers, what about tea lovers? Well, finally tea lovers now have their chance to get in on the action of being not just tea lovers, but environmentally sound tea lovers, too, thanks to this six pack of silicone tea infusers. They're also colorful to boot, so no one can accidentally swipe Meg's Earl Grey tea. No sense in getting into a ruckus over tea!

10. Clay Eco-Friendly iPhone Case Clay Eco-Friendly Phone Case $42.95 | Pela See on Pela If one were to ask a room full of people how many of them have dropped their phone, every hand in the room would go up. If the same question was asked, but with the caveat of how many of those phones actually broke upon impact, it might be safe to assume at least half would have been broken. Just because you walk around with a shattered screen and it still technically works, doesn't mean it's not broken. My point? Phones break, fairly easily actually, so a phone case is always a great idea. But while the majority of cases out there are made of plastic and just won't do for the environmentalists in the world, Pela is different. As the first two lines of their mission statement read, "Here at Pela we have a big, hairy audacious goal. We want to create a waste free future." One of those products is their eco-friendly, sustainable phone cases that are 100% compostable. And, if that weren't enough, every purchase of a phone case gives back to the community in one way or another. For example, a purchase of the Ripple Effect edition Pela phone case will result in access to "one year of clean water, to a person in a community in Kenya." You can even track your impact to see where the water is going and how it's being used at TYI.org/Pel.