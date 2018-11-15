Turkey Day is coming up on November 22, and it's the perfect day to spend time with those close to you, give thanks for the things that matter in life — you know, like health, family, and Chris Evans — eat really good food, and then slip into a carb coma after. If you have plans to gobble 'til you wobble with your squad and BFFs and want to treat your crew to something delicious, I've got 11 Trader Joe's dishes to bring to Friendsgiving that will make your mouth water and leave you with the most epic of food baby.

There's no one way to celebrate Thanksgiving. We all have our own traditions and speciality dishes. For me, Thanksgiving as a child meant an enormous feast prepared by the grown-ups. My aunt's green bean casserole could make you weep.

Unfortunately, the cooking gene wasn't passed down to me. Some of us make delicious meals from scratch that everyone loves, and then there's me circa Thanksgiving 2017, when I burned the gravy and had to mash an entire pot of potatoes using nothing but a fork because I didn't own a potato masher at the time.

We can't all be Ina Garten in the kitchen, mkay?

Fortunately, there's a man who can help those of us who aren't exactly expert chefs. His name is Joe. Trader Joe. He knows his way around the kitchen, and it just so happens Friendsgiving is his speciality. If you want him to help you pull off one heck of a Friendsgiving celebration, here are 11 Trader Joe's dishes that everyone will fight over.

1 Cornbread Stuffing Mix Trader Joe's Lightly toasted bread is mixed with cornbread croutons, which you then season with a magical blend of onion, garlic, parsley, and celery. I typically avoid using the word "moist" because it makes me uncomfortable, but after you've cooked this stuffing, it's irresistibly... moist.

2 Mashed Potatoes Trader Joe's I bet you didn't think mashed potatoes could come in a bag. Wrong! These are made with whole milk and butter. By the time you set the steaming bowl on the dining room table, everyone will want a heaping serving of creamy taters.

3 Cranberry Sauce Trader Joe's Joe's cranberry sauce is not too sweet and not too tart, and nobody will have any idea it's not homemade. Just be sure to lose the jar before you take credit for cooking it.

4 Mini Quiche Duo Trader Joe's Don't make your friends wait for the main course. Serve up Joe's Mini Quiche Duos as an appetizer. There are two types of quiche in here: truffle and swiss and bacon and sautéed onion. I can confirm from firsthand experience that both are exceptionally delicious. No I have never finished the whole box myself!.........

5 Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Trader Joe's Autumn is the season of squash, and you haven't lived until you've tried Trader Joe's butternut squash mac and cheese. It's made with butternut squash puree and a blend of three cheeses, and you've never experienced anything like this before.

6 Pumpkin Cheesecake Trader Joe's Why not go above and beyond and forgo the traditional cheesecake for pumpkin cheesecake? I'm definitely not suggesting you make it yourself from scratch, because why do that when Joe can do it for you?

7 Fall Harvest Salsa Trader Joe's You might not think salsa belongs on the Thanksgiving dinner table. Allow me to tell you why you're wrong. Joe's salsa is made with pumpkin, butternut squash, and apples, plus a traditional base of tomatoes mixed with red bell peppers, jalapeños, and lime juice. Pass the chips, please!

8 Autumnal Harvest Soup Trader Joe's If you were to put fall in a bowl and eat it, it would be Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup. It's a delicious mix of butternut squash, pumpkin, and slow-simmered tomatoes, with hints of rosemary and sage. This is the *perfect* first course for Friendsgiving.

9 Rustic Apple Tarte Trader Joe's If you really want to impress at this year's Friendsgiving feast, I have three words for you: Rustic Apple Tarte. The pastry is filled with sweet but tart apples, cream cheese, cinnamon, and sugar, all sprinkled with slivered almonds. I'm not drooling. YOU'RE drooling.

10 Organic Delicata Squash Sliced & Roasted Trader Joe's You're going to sound incredibly ~fancy~ when you tell your friends you've brought sliced and roasted squash with you for dinner. The slices have been roasted and then frozen, so all you have to do is heat them up. I already asked Joe, and he said he doesn't mind if you lie and say you prepared them yourself.