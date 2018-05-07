The weekend may feel too far away, but if you're lacking formal plans, a Netflix marathon session is always a good idea. If you're an avid viewer, however, you probably feel like you've seen everything the streaming platform has to offer already. In that case, below are some of the most slept-on movies that should totally be on your Netflix watch list.

The list ranges from little-known indie films to those blockbusters that weren't exactly the biggest of hits in the box office — all with themes that will hopefully inspire you to live out your wildest dreams after watching. And though most of the titles may have never crossed your path until now, all of these performances, and by some of Hollywood's most talented stars, are bound leave a lasting impression on your memory bank.

Speaking of Hollywood royalty, actors such as Shia LaBeouf, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts, and even Kid Cudi make appearances throughout the list of films. And seriously, with all of those names in the credits, it's a wonder why a lot of these movies didn't get the love from fans they truly deserved. It goes to show that a billion-dollar box-office win doesn't necessarily translate to being the most culturally relevant film. Because, after feasting your eyes on this smorgasbord of hype-lacking romance, action, and drama projects, you'll definitely feel motivated to take on any obstacle in your way.

1 'Hard To Get' FilmBuff Movies on YouTube If you're into Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway's 1967 classic Bonnie and Clyde, you should totally give this African version a chance. Hard To Get is about a couple who thrives off placing themselves in the middle of danger, and all of the twists and turns they experience will have you on the edge of your seat.

2 'James White' Movieclips Film Festivals & Indie Films on YouTube This story about a self-destructive New Yorker's journey to finding himself is so grappling, you'll find yourself thinking about his well-being well beyond the ending credits.

3 'Into The Wild' pearlyadira85 on YouTube With wealth and an ivy league education at his fingertips, Chris seems to have it made. But after giving his full ride to a wildly successful life up, the adventure seeker embarked on a journey of self-discovery that would determine the fate of his existence.

4 'The Meyerowitz Stories' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Emma Thompson, The Meyerowitz Stories zones in on three siblings' — with three totally different ways of life — attempt to put bygones aside and bond over their father's legacy.

5 'Being Flynn' triviatrailers on YouTube If you ever wondered where authors get inspiration for their best sellers, this film — starring Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, and Paul Dano — will show you.

6 'While We're Young' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Stuck in a rut with his career and marriage, Josh brings his wife Cornelia along on his journey to finding joy. And in the midst, their unconventional yet inspiring relationship with a much younger couple will, oddly enough, end up teaching them, as well as the audience, a lot about themselves.

7 'The Outsider' Netflix on YouTube This recently released Jared Leto film follows the inspiring, and scary, journey of a former prisoner of war's attempt to join a high-profile crime ring.

8 'Drinking Buddies' JoBlo Movie Trailers on YouTube These two work friends have a lot in common. But their love for beer and a good time seems to be driving them closer together — almost too close for comfort.

9 'Tangerine' Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube Tangerine is the ultimate film to watch if you've ever felt like seeking revenge on anyone who's ever betrayed you.

10 'Charlie Countryman' Film Trailer Zone on YouTube An American tourist ventures off to Romania on a whim, but finds himself in the midst of a dangerous battle, seemingly, for the love of his life.