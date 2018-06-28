11 Waterproof Sex Toys To Try This Summer
You never need a good reason to buy a new sex toy — just wanting to is enough. A good sex toy can completely transform your masturbation game, your sex life with your partner, and help you learn a lot about yourself.
"There are an endless number of reasons to masturbate. Learning how to make yourself orgasm is the most empowering experience you will ever have," Vanessa Marin, sex therapist and founder of Finishing School, tells Bustle. "You'll also learn how to teach a partner how to bring you pleasure." And, even if you're in a relationship, the right sex toy can enhance the experience for both of you. They're great for every gender and sexuality.
But in the summer spirit of beach days, pool parities, and hot tubs, it might be the season to invest in a waterproof toy. This means that you can use it in the shower, bath — or anywhere else things get really wet — totally worry-free. And luckily, many of the coolest sex toys are actually totally A-OK to get wet. From powerful vibes to more experimental options, there's plenty to choose from. Here are the waterproof toys you should consider, because it's time to take your summer up a notch.
G-Kii is designed predominately as a G-spot vibrator, but with enough flexibility to allow you to find clitoral stimulation as well. It comes with five vibration patterns and seven pulsing vibrations with variable intensity. The company recommends using it in a rocking motion, which sounds great to me.
Pillow Talk Cheeky gives you the compact version of a classic wand vibrator. The handle is designed to be easier to hold while packing quite a vibrating punch. Plus, the color is made for Instagram, if you're feeling bold.
A cute — and formally dressed — little toy, the Satisfyer range uses suctions to give you an intense sensation that's totally different than the old-fashioned vibes.
Vibrators aren't the only way to have fun in the water. This Toy Five Dildo is strap-on compatible, if that's your thing, or provides a great waterproof option for solo play.
Summer is the perfect time to get kinky, and this mini, vibrating butt plug let's you do just that. This is the butt plug extension, so check out the Je Joue Motor that's sold separately.
This wearable vibrator lets you put your partner in control and have an exciting night in a private pool.
The classics are classic for a reason, and thankfully some are waterproof too. This model takes the traditional rabbit design — and all of that amazing clit stimulation — and adds a curled head to get your G-spot, too. Twice as nice.
When the sun is blazing and you want to cool off (while you heat things up) waterproof toys give you so much more versatility. It's time to up your bath game and get yourself something you can really play with.