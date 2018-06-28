11 Waterproof Sex Toys To Try This Summer

You never need a good reason to buy a new sex toy — just wanting to is enough. A good sex toy can completely transform your masturbation game, your sex life with your partner, and help you learn a lot about yourself.

"There are an endless number of reasons to masturbate. Learning how to make yourself orgasm is the most empowering experience you will ever have," Vanessa Marin, sex therapist and founder of Finishing School, tells Bustle. "You'll also learn how to teach a partner how to bring you pleasure." And, even if you're in a relationship, the right sex toy can enhance the experience for both of you. They're great for every gender and sexuality.

But in the summer spirit of beach days, pool parities, and hot tubs, it might be the season to invest in a waterproof toy. This means that you can use it in the shower, bath — or anywhere else things get really wet — totally worry-free. And luckily, many of the coolest sex toys are actually totally A-OK to get wet. From powerful vibes to more experimental options, there's plenty to choose from. Here are the waterproof toys you should consider, because it's time to take your summer up a notch.

Squish $99.00 Unbound Buy Now Simple — but genius. The idea behind this powerful waterproof vibrator is that the harder you squeeze, the more intense the vibes become. So much easier than fiddling around with a remote — and way cuter, too.

O'Hare $24.95 BabelandBuy Now Take your favorite rabbit vibrator and a cock ring, and then combine them both and then make it waterproof. O'Hare just made your bath and shower time *way* more fun.

G-Kii $139.00 UnboundBuy Now G-Kii is designed predominately as a G-spot vibrator, but with enough flexibility to allow you to find clitoral stimulation as well. It comes with five vibration patterns and seven pulsing vibrations with variable intensity. The company recommends using it in a rocking motion, which sounds great to me.

Pillow Talk Cheeky $65.00 BableandBuy Now Pillow Talk Cheeky gives you the compact version of a classic wand vibrator. The handle is designed to be easier to hold while packing quite a vibrating punch. Plus, the color is made for Instagram, if you're feeling bold.

Satisfyer Pro Penguin $59.95 BabelandBuy Now A cute — and formally dressed — little toy, the Satisfyer range uses suctions to give you an intense sensation that's totally different than the old-fashioned vibes.

Toy Five Dildo $50.00 UnboundBuy Now Vibrators aren't the only way to have fun in the water. This Toy Five Dildo is strap-on compatible, if that's your thing, or provides a great waterproof option for solo play.

Toone $79.95 BabelandBuy Now Don't be fooled by how small this vibe is — it's actually packed with two motors for a really penetrating sensation. With 10 vibration levels and 10 pulsation settings, there's plenty to experiment with.

Mini Motor Vibrating Butt Plug $35.00 UnboundBuy Now Summer is the perfect time to get kinky, and this mini, vibrating butt plug let's you do just that. This is the butt plug extension, so check out the Je Joue Motor that's sold separately.

Mini Wireless Venus Butterfly $21.99 BabelandBuy Now This wearable vibrator lets you put your partner in control and have an exciting night in a private pool.

Bean $36 UnboundBuy Now The cute, palm-sized option hardly even looks like a vibrator — but it certainly feels like one. Discreet, easy to pack — perfect if you're looking for a toy to bring on vacation.