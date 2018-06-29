12 Alcohol-Free Fourth Of July Drink Recipes That Will Make Your Mouth Water

There's no celebration quite like the Fourth of July. The hot dogs, the sparklers, the dozens of mosquito bites you have the next morning ... what's not to love? The Fourth also often means plenty of booze and patriotic cocktails galore. If getting liquored up isn't on your agenda this year, rest assured there are plenty of alcohol-free Fourth of July drinks to enjoy while so you can stay hydrated with your pals. It might be for the best, because alcohol and fireworks never really mixed anyway.

Avoiding certain foods and drinks so often means you're left out of the fun. Take it from this former vegetarian, who used to go out to restaurants and cry a little before ordering lettuce and a glass of ice water. Thankfully, such is not the case for drinks. You can enjoy all the fresh fruitiness and delicious flavors of the season and have an awesome Fourth of July without ever consuming a drop of alcohol.

And guess what? The next morning, when everyone else is busy trying not to throw up in their pancakes, you'll be up and ready in time for yoga and lunch at Whole Foods.

Not sure where to start? These 12 alcohol-free drink recipes should spark some inspiration.

Foodiecrush Mangos are so perf this time of year, and coconut is always a good idea. This mango smoothie from Foodiecrush is so flavorful and satisfying, you won't care it has no alcohol in it. Plus, you get to sprinkle chia seeds on the top, which makes it look extra fancy. You're pretty much the Martha Stewart of smoothies.

Food & Style Plain bottled water? Bah! That's for amateurs. Agua fresca ("fresh water") is so much more revitalizing. Plus, it has leaves in it and stuff. Made with plenty of watermelon, it's the perfect non-alcoholic drink to sip on this Fourth of July. Get the recipe over at Food & Style.

Fo Reals Life Want to celebrate the Fourth in style? Fo Reals Life notes you can easily swap out the champagne for sparkling grape juice, if you want to make this shake non-alcoholic. As a bonus, the only other ingredients are strawberry and tofu, making this tasty treat vegan.

Damn Delicious Fruit, water, and mint. It doesn't get much easier than that — or refreshing. Preparing this drink is stupid simple, and it'll help you drink more water and stay properly hydrated. Get the directions at Damn Delicious.

Cooking for Keeps A little bit sweet and a little bit sour, this beverage — easily mixed using club soda to make it virgin — pops with color and will make your tastebuds do the cha-cha. Cooking for Keeps has the recipe, and you're going to want one pronto.

Closet Cooking What's better on a hot summer day than a glass of ice cold lemonade? That would be... nothing. This Fourth, fight the sweat stains with this blueberry lemonade from Closet Cooking. Way better than what you used to get at the neighborhood lemonade stand.

Big Girls Small Kitchen If you want something sour but lemon isn't quite your jam, this limeade might be what you're craving. It comes from Big Girls Small Kitchen, and I believe it to be the perfect beverage for the Fourth of July. No alcohol necessary.

Adventures in Cooking I'm not sure if anyone told you, but the law of the universe says when you refrain from drinking on the Fourth of July, you're rewarded with bacon. Good for you! Get the sweet, greasy, effing amazing recipe over at Adventures in Cooking.

A Spicy Perspective Let's talk about ginger and that nice extra zing it gives this drink. Plus, you can put some of the cucumber slices under your eyes if you're feeling a bit drowsy. Win! Check it out at A Spicy Perspective.

A Cozy Kitchen Matcha is all the rage right now thanks to its nutritional value, blah blah blah. Check out this latte from A Cozy Kitchen, though. Doesn't this sound like all kinds of yum?!