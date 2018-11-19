Taking a bath can offer a whole host of benefits, from giving the body a deep clean to allowing the mind to fully switch off while laying silently. What's more, there are a seemingly endless supply of bath products to choose from to make your experience all the more zen like, including my edit of the very best bath oils and bath salts.

As mentioned, taking a bath is beneficial in so many ways. Had a crap day? Take a bath. Need a bit of privacy and silence? Hop in. And while the effects of bathing can seem trivial, studies have revealed that taking a relaxing bath can actually have noticeable positive side effects for things like our mental health. According to The Guardian, a recent study conducted by the University of Freiberg found that those who take a regular hot bath can feel the benefit in their mood, especially those who struggle with health issues such as depression. Interesting...

While taking a hot bath is great, try not to run the water too warm, as skin can become dry. Also note that taking a bath before bedtime is often best, as it can help wind you down after a long day and prepares us for sleep.

So start running the taps and pick up one of these beautiful oils for your best bath yet...

Susanne Kaufmann Winter Bath Oil £44 Liberty This may be a little spenny, but just look at that bottle. Susanne Kaufmann's special glass bottles look beautiful on your bathside, and this comforting winter scent is perfect for this time of year.

Mauli Himalayan Healing Salts £42 Look Fantastic This generous pot of bath salts fuses therapeutic oils, Himalayan pink salts and rose quartz crystals. It'll completely transform your mood as well as leaving skin soft and smelling great.

ESPA Soothing Bath Oil £30 ESPA ESPA's spa-based approach to bodycare ensures you'll feel completely relaxed, all in the comfort of your own bathroom. This features sandalwood, sweet almond oil and rose geranium.

20 Min Mulled Wine Bath Salts £6.97 Bod Not only are these bath salts infused with antioxidants and other ingredients to treat and brighten skin, they also smell EXACTLY like Christmas. Just make sure you don't accidentally drink them...

Himalayan Detox Salts £10 Cult Beauty These salts are best known on the blogsphere for sending even the biggest of insomniacs to sleep. Packaged in a heavy set reflective black jar, these are the chicest salts you could find.

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir £18 Jo Malone Everyone deserves a bit of Jo Malone in their bathroom — and this mini version of the brand's bestselling Pomegranate Noir bath oil is accessible to all.