12 Chronic Lyme Disease Survivors Share How They Beat Their Illness

"I was teaching a process called The Life/Art Process by Anna Halprin, of which I am a graduate. It is a creative arts process where you draw your body and then let the drawing move through you. [...] As we were all making our drawing of the body, I drew the feeling of the Lyme coursing through my body. My drawing ended up looking like a huge parasite, with fanged teeth, living inside of my torso. [...] 'How do I get rid of you' was my question. It said back to me, 'Stop trying to kill me.' [...] I was floored. [...] I said, 'OK, tell me what you want me to do.' It said, 'Just let me leave.' So I did. I was already standing, weakly but standing, and I simply let go and let it take over. My fever raged up through the center of my body. I was sweating more than before. I could feel it moving up toward my head, and then it divided, and some of it went toward the left side of my body, and some of it went toward the right side of my body and then past my skin on both sides out of my body.

In about 15 minutes, the fever began to leave, and shortly thereafter, I was fine. No symptoms at all. About a year later, I was at a spiritual retreat center [...] with a woman I have been studying with since about 2012. I was lying in bed after our meal, and all of a sudden, many of the symptoms came back. [...] I went out to talk with her and she simply said to me, 'I think your mind has not let go of the Lyme disease altogether.' The minute she stopped talking, the symptoms left, and they have never returned."