12 Cool Jumpsuits & Rompers That Make Getting Dressed Chic & Easy

Getting dressed while quarantined takes a lot of energy, and that's coming from someone who loves putting together looks. Dressing for the day just makes me feel more like myself during this bizarrely disorienting time, so for me, the effort is worth it. (That's doubly true when I'm sharing said-look with others, from debuting a freshly tie-dyed tee on a video coffee call to working spring trends into my virtual happy hour look.) Of course you can still get dressed just for yourself (and I do that, too!), but there's a joy that comes from sharing my self-styled look with others.

If you miss that feeling, too, but you're still like, "But the ENERGY!" Then have I got the outfit formula for you: Jumpsuits. That's it! Whether you go for a hot pink showstopper or blue jean baby, full sleeve or sleeve-free, there's a jumpsuit (or romper) for you that will put all the fun back into getting dressed.

