Bustle

12 Cool Jumpsuits & Rompers That Make Getting Dressed Chic & Easy

By Elly Ayres
Design: Hannah Chua

Getting dressed while quarantined takes a lot of energy, and that's coming from someone who loves putting together looks. Dressing for the day just makes me feel more like myself during this bizarrely disorienting time, so for me, the effort is worth it. (That's doubly true when I'm sharing said-look with others, from debuting a freshly tie-dyed tee on a video coffee call to working spring trends into my virtual happy hour look.) Of course you can still get dressed just for yourself (and I do that, too!), but there's a joy that comes from sharing my self-styled look with others.

If you miss that feeling, too, but you're still like, "But the ENERGY!" Then have I got the outfit formula for you: Jumpsuits. That's it! Whether you go for a hot pink showstopper or blue jean baby, full sleeve or sleeve-free, there's a jumpsuit (or romper) for you that will put all the fun back into getting dressed.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Jumpsuit
$230
$40
|
Armani Exchange
There is something so delightful about an in-your-face fuschia jumpsuit. It's a one-piece wonder, from the contrast stitching to the summer-ready sleeveless design. You almost have to wonder why you've been putting two-piece looks together this long.
Matthew Jumpsuit
$245
|
Rachel Antonoff
Breezy cotton material? Yes. Tie-dye finish that's both of-the-moment and nostalgically retro? Yep! Clicking 'add to cart' right now? Yes, yes, one thousand times yes.
Belted Organic Cotton Utility Jumpsuit
$129
|
& Other Stories
With utility pockets in front and back, button closures, and a coordinating belt, this 100 percent cotton jumpsuit is about to be be your go-to.
Plumeria Cutout Jumpsuit in Candied Orchids
$158
$59.99
|
Madewell
The '70s-inspired look has been making waves for quite a few seasons now, and thank goodness for that because this groovy floral jumpsuit is right on time for summer 2020. A wide-leg fit with a cool cutout in front (an absolute must for steamy summer days), this one is an essential.
Everyday Jumpsuit (Lilac Purple)
$180
|
Big Bud Press
Inspired by vintage workwear and made from a cotton twill that won't stretch out on you, this jumpsuit pairs with everything — from classic high-top sneakers to fancy loafers (and everything in between). The piece comes in short sleeves, too, and like 10+ colors.
Striped Romper
$130
$78
|
Armani Exchange
Nothing says summer quite like a striped poplin romper. This one gets a little extra polish from its matching belt, but the versatile romper dresses down with sandals as easily at it does up with a moto jacket.
Blue Jean Baby Denim Romper
$285
|
Stoned Immaculate
Whether you're an L.A. lady, seamstress for the band, or just really like denim — your closet would likely benefit from this zip-up romper. Crafted from salvage Italian denim and made in California, the piece is what bohemian dreams are made of.
Georgette Romper
$160
$96
|
Armani Exchange
If you're feeling a little dressier, go ahead and spin into summer in this very danceable high-luster shorts number. And when you're done breaking it down, this piece is totally machine-washable. Win-win!
ASOS DESIGN Stitch Detail Slouchy Tie Waist Romper in Green Check
$60
$18
|
ASOS
Long sleeve with a slouchy silhouette, this green check romper is ideal for a day full of work video calls when you want to feel a little dressed up but stay comfy as ever.
Sienna Romper
$168
$117.60
|
leRumi
This orange gingham romper is basically a fresh pressed mimosa in apparel form, from the smocked bodice detail to the short puffy sleeves.
Sahara Jumpsuit
$128
|
Free People
Can you imagine swishing into the living room in this flowing jumpsuit — or descending stairs, like the majestic being you are? A smocked elastic waistband with splits up the legs for ultimate dramatic effect, this green, orange, and pink piece has it all.
UO Terri Tencel Side-Tie Overall
$79
|
Urban Outfitters
It's technically not a jumpsuit, but you know what? Low-hitting tie closures on both sides and knot closures up top make this relaxed-fit overall an absolute win — requiring minimal effort for maximum cool factor.