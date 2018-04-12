12 Crystals To Carry On Friday the 13th That Will Help Protect You From Any Bad Vibes

With Friday the 13th on the horizon in April 2018 — circle Apr. 13 on your calendar now, guys! — you might find that you're experiencing more negative vibes than usual. Whether you're spooked by the day or just happy that it's the end of another work week, it doesn't hurt to keep your vibrations positive. To ward off the intruding bad energy, there are crystals to carry on Friday the 13th to help with the defense. If you're looking for protection or good luck or prosperity, the magical powers harbored by crystals and stones can be your fairy godmother — in the form of a stone.

But why carry around crystals? Holistic Shop in the UK explains, "Crystals have the ability to hold and emit energy vibrations. When a crystal is put in a watch the battery sends a constant charge through the crystal. The crystal absorbs the charge, and then releases it at such a precise rate it is used to make the watch keep perfect time." They continued by adding, "Crystals affect our electro-magnetic energy fields or subtle bodies which surround and permeate the physical body. These include the etheric, emotional and mental bodies, which are collectively called the aura." Also, certain crystals energize specific things.

Some crystals are better suited to heal issues relating to heart while others can assist in the attraction of abundance. When it comes to keeping a crystal energy force around you to ward off bad luck and bad vibes, you might want to stuff your purse with stones that harbor protective and positive energies.

Black Tourmaline Giphy Krista Mitchell, master crystal teacher and author, described the Black Tourmaline on her site as being able to repel harmful frequencies. She elaborated by adding, "If there’s one crystal I’d recommend in general for all-round protection, it would be black tourmaline. It creates the equivalent of an electrical force field around your aura so that lower vibes and psychic debris will bounce right off you." Think of this crystal as your shield against any nonsense you might unknowingly absorb on Friday the 13th!

Fluorite Giphy Fearful of a curse being set over you? Think of Fluorite as your invisibility cloak. However, Mitchell also noted on her site, "Your aura needs to be cleared for the fluorite to cloak you properly."

Blue Kyanite Giphy Stressed about the impending and intrusive energy surrounding the 13th? Try holding onto your Blue Kyanite and meditating the day away. Charms of Light revealed, "Kyanite has a calming effect on the whole being, bringing tranquility. It encourages psychic abilities and communication on all levels. It drives away anger, frustration, confusion and stress and helps to provide a capacity for linear and logical thought." The day is only 24 hours, and you can be sure to get through it with this in hand.

Apache Tear Giphy Another protection stone also known as "The Holy Stone." As Crystalpedia explained, "The energy within it grounds and protects, which aids its already powerful healing abilities." If you're already affected by the weight of Friday the 13th, then this stone can help heal the rest of your day so you can at least enjoy your weekend!

Spirit Quartz Giphy The glittery Spirit Quartz is meant to, "connect you with universal love and to remove all fears and blocks from your life," according to the blog Energy Muse.

Staurolyte Giphy Krista Mitchell advised on her site that the Staurolyte, "helps protect you from unwanted or negative influences." And needless to say there could be many of these unwanted and negative influences littering your ~personal~ space on Friday the 13th, whether it's a horror film or cranky co-worker.

Smokey Quartz Giphy You might want to hold onto the Smokey Quartz for a little while after Friday the 13th passes. The Shaman Sisters' blog reported that this stone, "will bring abundance and good luck into your life by removing negative emotional states from your energy field."

Amethyst Giphy Is this spooky day making your mind feel muffled? Relax your shoulders and cuddle up to the almighty Amethyst. Mind Body Green says it, "provides clarity when there's confusion in the mind, and helps to relieve stress and anxiety. Amethyst can even help with cell regeneration, insomnia, mood swings, and immunity." Flush that stress and turn Friday the 13th into a spiritually energizing day.

Labradorite Giphy If you're not playing around with the negative energy surrounding this day, you'll want to hold on to your Labradorite. Known as a magical stone, Crystal Vaults said, "Labradorite is also the most powerful protector of the mineral kingdom, creating a shielding force throughout the aura and strengthening natural energies from within. It protects against the negativity and misfortunes of this world." If you can't avoid passing under a ladder, this is the stone to hold onto.

Turquoise Giphy You might already have Turquoise in your jewelry box — which is great because you can also add it to the army of crystals and stones that serve to protect your aura from any impeding negative influence.

Celestite Giphy Bogged down by the energy of the day that has you feeling like you have to be on your toes dare something go wrong just because it's Friday the 13th? Gaze on a Celestite! Mind Body Green explained, "the heavenly blue color of this crystal inspires deep peace and happiness." You can still find happiness on this eerie day.