With Father's Day just around the corner, you've probably spent the last few days thinking, "Oh no, Father's Day is almost here and I still haven't picked out a gift for my dad," and maybe also, "OMG, what does my dad even want?" Picking out the perfect gift for your father can be a bit of a struggle for most people, and that gets even more complicated if you don't live near your dad. You want to send a gift that is thoughtful and personable, something that will sort of make him feel like you're there even though you're not — you know, something more than just a product mailed to him from Target or a similar store. If you're searching for something like that, a Father's Day-themed gift basket delivered straight to his door definitely isn't a bad idea.

Think about it — it's kind of perfect. You can put one together yourself and mail it over there, of course, but if you don't have the time or energy for that, there are plenty of options online for baskets that are already put together and very awesome. And chances are more than good that you'll find something that fits what your dad likes, whether that's food, alcohol, or some sort of hobby.

The gift basket is a more unique idea, and one that gives him a few different options — he'll love getting it in the mail, especially because it's from you. And, of course, you can get these for your dad even if you live close by (or still at home). Here are a few Father's Day gift basket options that make wonderful gifts:

1. Father's Day Mustache Gift Crate Father's Day Mustache Gift Crate $89.99 | Harry & David Buy on Harry & David This wood crate (which can definitely be repurposed) gives your dad the gift of delicious gourmet snacks, and honestly, what else could he want? It includes things like popcorn, snack mixes, Sriracha cheese straws, smoked beef strips, cookies, and root beer candies.

2. A Car Wash Kit The Car Wash Mega Load For Dad $84.99 | From You, Flowers Buy on From You Flowers Is your dad obsessed with his car? Then get him this car wash kit. It comes stuffed with all sorts of things he'll need for a nice DIY wash, like a sponge, cleaners, air fresheners, and a tire gage — he might already have some of these things, but it's always nice to get a restock. And he can snack through the car wash too, since this basket also includes candies and some other snacks, as well as a cute "Dad" mug.

3. Starbucks Gift Basket Starbucks® Recharge and Renew Gift Basket $59.99 | Shari's Berries Buy on Sharri's Berries If your dad loves coffee, then he'll definitely be very into this, which is full of everything he could need for a cup of coffee. There are mugs, cookies, biscotti, a few bags of Starbucks coffee, and some tea to boot.

4. Beer Lover's Gift Basket The Ultimate Beer Lover Gift for Men $89.99 | The Bro Basket Buy on The Bro Basket Anyone who appreciates a cold beer will appreciate this gift basket. Stocked with three variety packs of craft beers for him to try, it also has lots of cool accessories: a bottle opener, a pint glass, and coozies. Even the metal tin this comes in is great to have on hand.

5. The Grill Basket Grill Sergeant $147.50 | Mouth Buy on Mouth It might be a cliche, but it's also true that lots of dad love to BBQ during the summer! Get your dad in the mood with this carefully curated box of grill goodies. It includes some seriously awesome items, like a Bourbon Smoked Black Pepper, Smoky Tamarind Hot Sauce, French Onion Confit, and Cowboy Steak Rub.

6. A Wine Set Wine To Go Gift Set $118 | Knack Buy on Knack Instead of food, opt for this little "wine to go" set, which makes it super easy for your dad to bring his favorite bottle of red or white wherever he's going this summer. This comes with a Corkcicle 25 oz Copper Canteen to hold his wine, along wtih two stemless wine cups and a Mercantile 12 DRINK Recycled Tote Bag. Just grab him a bottle of wine and you're good to go.

7. A Getaway Package Let's Get Away Box $110 | BOXFOX Buy on BOXFOX Whether your dad is planning a trip or just wants to plan a trip, he'll love this little vacation box. It comes with a Bucket List book to inspire him, a leather luggage tag, a nice candle and matches, and some delicious Maple Bourbon Gummy Bears.

8. A Pickle Box Boozy Pickles Box $72.50 | Mouth Buy on Mouth OK, who wouldn't want an entire gift box of pickles? This box includes Whiskey Sour Pickles, Gin Pickles, Hoppy Pickles, Drunken Tomatoes, and a Bloody Mary Bar in a Jar for the best pickle experience ever.

9. Game Basket Life of the Party $63 | Knack Buy on Knack Who doesn't love a good game? If your dad loves to play when going out or having friends over, this is a unique idea. The box comes with a Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe, a charades game, and Frausto & Co.'s Whiskey Deck for card trivia games.

10. Cocktail Mix Box Straight Up Box $100 | BOXFOX Buy on BOXFOX This is the ideal gift basket for the dad who loves to entertain. It comes with a fancy cocktail shaker, Sugarfina candy almonds, a copper strainer that matches the shaker, copper cocktail picks, and extra bitter tonic.

11. A Skincare Set The Man Can $42.99 | Amazon Buy on Amazon Skincare never gets old. This set includes Licorice Fisherman's Scrub Soap, Heavy-Duty Hand Butter, Spicy Shave Gel, Bay Rum Oil Aftershave, and a Body Sponge so he has everything he needs.