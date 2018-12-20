It's almost hard to believe that Christmas is right around the corner. It feels like just yesterday that we were all freaking out about how much we love fall, and then Halloween was over, and then Thanksgiving came and went within the blink of an eye. Now it's officially the holiday season, and it's impossible to escape cheery Christmas music, overly sappy Christmas movies, and all of the never-ending holiday sales in every single store you walk into. It's almost overwhelming enough to make you forget about all of the joy and happiness that is supposed to accompany this popular holiday. And if you find yourself getting to that point, the best thing you can do is look at something that will make you laugh and/or smile. And what could be better than a meme? There are a few funny Christmas memes out there that are guaranteed to put you right back into the holiday spirit.

As it gets closer to Dec. 25, you'll notice more and more new Christmas memes popping up all over the internet. Many of them will be about timely events, but some of them will just be about the relatable holiday issues we all face each and every year, something annoying that we're able to laugh about, making it a little bit more manageable. Sometimes, though, it's fun to look at old Christmas memes that will just always be funny... or at least a mix of all of these!

Check out some of the funniest Christmas memes out there if you need an extra smile this holiday season. You should also think about sharing them on your own social media networks - they could get you a whole lot of likes and follows, which is kind of a nice Christmas gift when you think about it! Here are some of the best:

1 To be honest, this is everyone before and after they start watching classic Hallmark Christmas movies:

2 If you don't have this inner debate every single year, are you really a person? No. MemeCenter

3 Feel free to send this meme to all of your friends and family so you don't need to, you know, explain anything yourself. MemeCenter

4 But if you have a little kid in your life, then you know that the struggle is real when it comes to spoiling them on the holiday:

5 Will Grumpy Cat memes ever get old? Probably not. MemeCenter

6 Really, who can't relate? It doesn't matter how many years go by, your parents are always going to put you through this:

7 This is maybe the worst feeling in the whole world? Okay, that's dramatic, but it's close.

8 It's true. You could even stand around a palm tree and do this and it would instantly feel like the holidays.

9 This is a very smart statement to tell all of your children and friends.

10 Wow, this picture just made everyone cry a little bit. MemeCenter

11 It's a side effect of watching too many Hallmark Christmas movies. Or even just one.