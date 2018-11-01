Get ready to change your clocks and to become super confused about what exactly you're changing your clocks to: daylight saving time is coming to an end on Sunday, Nov. 4. While daylight saving time always makes everyone feel exhausted and groggy, the ending has one upside, and that's that we gain an hour (spring forward, fall back, remember?). That means one extra hour of sleep, of brunch, of binge-watching The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix... whatever you want. Still, even getting an extra hour can't stop everyone from complaining about this time of year. If you want to cash in on that relatable content, you should post a photo on Instagram that day, along with a funny daylight saving time ending caption to make all of your followers laugh.

Plus, this might be one of your last chances to post something (fingers crossed!). As time goes on, more and more people are becoming increasingly frustrated with the concept of daylight saving time - states like New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island have all tried to keep daylight saving year round, and Florida even tried to pass the "Sunshine Protection Act" to do the same. Daylight saving time has been around since 1966, after the Standard Time Act created standard time zones throughout the U.S. DST was originally introduced in an effort to preserve the daylight, and the U.S. Department of Transportation maintains that it helps save energy, prevent traffic injuries, and even prevents crime.

However, many now argue that DST actually makes people sick, does not save energy at all, and costs a lot of money. In August, it was revealed that the European Union had backed the idea of ending DST throughout European countries for these reasons and more.

So, if this way of thinking keeps catching on, you better post those funny Instagram captions now!

1 Congratulations on getting an extra hour of sleep and still feeling exhausted at work. Giphy

2 "You will never find anybody who can give you a clear and compelling reason why we observe daylight saving time." — Dave Barry

3 Get ready to have your microwave display the wrong time for the next eight months because you don't want to break out the instruction manual.

4 Raise your hand if you have ever felt personally victimized by daylight savings.

5 "I don't mind going back to daylight saving time. With inflation, the hour will be the only thing I've saved all year." — Victor Borge Giphy

6 So is this the one where I have an extra hour of drinking or lose an hour of drinking?

7 Sorry you lost an hour trying to figure out if we lost or gained an hour this weekend.

8 Thanks to Daylight Saving, the darkness at the end of the work day isn't just metaphorical. Giphy

9 I already gain an hour every morning by ignoring my alarm clock.

10 I hope the shorter days make my boss think I'm working longer.

11 "I love the end of fall when it gets dark by 4 p.m.," said no one ever.