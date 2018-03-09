Are you ready for the annual ~celebration!~ of losing yet another hour of sleep? Unless you're in Hawaii or Arizona (the lucky ones who opted out, wow), you're probably looking forward to (i.e., dreading) Daylight Savings Time. On Sunday, March 11, we're going to face the existential pain of giving up an hour of sleep for an extra hour of daylight. It's a necessary rite of passage to the spring time, but does that make it any easier knowing you get to spend one less cherished hour with your bed now? Heck no. But hey, on the bright side, this is a chance to find some Daylight Saving Time Instagram captions about being tired (at least there's more light at the end of the day, right?).

There is many a wise word from folks who've felt the same sadness about time. While we mourn the loss of our well-restedness, we can dwell on some of these wise witticisms and know at least we're all in this together.

Personally, I think being optimistic when sleep is at stake is the only way to not become more exhausted from being mad about not getting enough sleep. And hearing the words of brilliant minds may just be soothing enough to lull... me... to bed earlier...