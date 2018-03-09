18 Daylight Saving Time Instagram Captions To Remind You There's A (Literal) Light At The End Of This Tunnel
Are you ready for the annual ~celebration!~ of losing yet another hour of sleep? Unless you're in Hawaii or Arizona (the lucky ones who opted out, wow), you're probably looking forward to (i.e., dreading) Daylight Savings Time. On Sunday, March 11, we're going to face the existential pain of giving up an hour of sleep for an extra hour of daylight. It's a necessary rite of passage to the spring time, but does that make it any easier knowing you get to spend one less cherished hour with your bed now? Heck no. But hey, on the bright side, this is a chance to find some Daylight Saving Time Instagram captions about being tired (at least there's more light at the end of the day, right?).
There is many a wise word from folks who've felt the same sadness about time. While we mourn the loss of our well-restedness, we can dwell on some of these wise witticisms and know at least we're all in this together.
Personally, I think being optimistic when sleep is at stake is the only way to not become more exhausted from being mad about not getting enough sleep. And hearing the words of brilliant minds may just be soothing enough to lull... me... to bed earlier...
1"In a ghost story, usually you've got to hang on until daylight, and you'll be alright. But if daylight's four months away, then you have a problem." — Michelle Paver
This dramatic take from a famous British novelist reminds us there's tradeoffs. I'd rather take more sleep over more light, but this makes me think of the bright (haha) side, right???
2"For sleep, one needs endless depths of blackness to sink into; daylight is too shallow, it will not cover one." — Anne Morrow Lindbergh
This woman knows what's up. Now I actually almost feel better about welcoming darkness, old friend...
3"Daylight Savings Time started this weekend, and I finally won the four-month battle with my oven clock." — Stephen Colbert
4"I've lived on the equator all my life and we never had to change clocks. Now they're telling me time goes forward an hour after midnight? What is this, Narnia?" - Joyce Rachelle
It'd actually be cooler if it were Narnia.
5"Daylight reveals color; artificial light drains it." — Helena Rubinstein
More daylight is good, more daylight is good, more daylight is goood... (say it until you believe it)!
6"I don't mind going back to daylight saving time. With inflation, the hour will be the only thing I've saved all year." — Victor Borge
7“Daylight time, a monstrosity in timekeeping.” -- Harry S. Truman
8"Don’t forget it's daylight saving time. You spring forward, then you fall back. It's like Robert Downey Jr. getting out of bed." — David Letterman
Okay, fair. But RDJ did get us an earlier Avengers: Infinity War date, so we can't drag him toooooo hard... right?
9"There are very few things in the world I hate more than Daylight Savings Time. It is the grand lie of time, the scourge of science, the blight on biological understanding.” — Michelle Franklin
Authors are pretty good at saying, "DST sucks, yeah?" in a fancier way than I could.
10"You will never find anybody who can give you a clear and compelling reason why we observe Daylight Saving Time." — Dave Barry
11"I am a daylight atheist." — Brendan Behan
Nothing like a cynical Irish politician to give you the perfect quotable.
12""Love prefers twilight to daylight." — Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.
Dragggggged daylight here!
13"We borrow an hour one night in April; we pay it back with golden interest five months later." — Winston Churchill
14"With the coming of spring, I am calm again." — Gustav Mahler
I wish I related...
15"Better three hours too soon than a minute too late." — William Shakespeare
16"Realizing all over again how important sunlight is to human beings, I appreciate each second of that precious light. The intense loneliness and helplessness I felt under those millions of stars has vanished." — Haruki Murakami
17"How did it get so late so soon?" — Dr. Seuss
18"A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life." — Charles Darwin
But trueee.