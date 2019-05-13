12 ‘Game Of Thrones’ Quotes About Love That Are… Mostly Romantic

When you think about Game of Thrones, love probably isn't the first thing you think about. The show often seems to be more about violence (like, a lot of violence), a fight for the throne, and complicated relationships between families and enemies. But love is actually a really strong theme as well. Think about how many iconic relationships there have been on Game of Thrones: Daenerys and Khal Drogo, Jon Snow and Ygritte, Jon and Daenerys... even Cersei and Jaime! Then there were all the almost relationships: Brienne and Jaime, Arya and Gendry, Sansa and Theon (maybe?!)... And, of course, the unrequited love: Jorah with Daenerys, and Tormand with Brienne.

The point is, there's a whole lot of love happening during Game of Thrones... and there are also a lot of quotes about love to prove that. Since the show is kind of, um, depressing when it comes to the possibility of happy endings, not all of the love quotes are particularly uplifting, but still. They remind us that love isn't perfect, but it is powerful, even in a place like Westeros, where it seems like everyone is constantly fighting and angry with each other.

You can read these Game of Thrones quotes about love to just remember some of your favorite scenes and moments, or you can even use them as captions for your social media profile. Some of them are actually really cute to use when posting about your own relationships! Others are just iconic quotes that are hard to forget. Here are the best ones about love in the Seven Kingdoms:

1. "You’re mine. Mine, as I’m yours. And if we die, we die. All men must die, Jon Snow. But first we’ll live." – Ygritte Giphy How pure was Jon Snow and Ygritte's love for each other? This is definitely one of the best quotes about love from the entire show.

2. "The thing we love destroy us every time, lad. Remember that." – Jeor Mormont Giphy A little bleak, but also proven to be true.

3. "Money buys a man’s silence for a time. A bolt in the heart buys it forever." – Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish Giphy Littlefinger was a lot of things, and clever was always, unfortunately, one of them. This quote is an example of that.

4. "The more people you love, the weaker you are." – Cersei Lannister Giphy Cersei isn't really known for her uplifting thoughts on love, so it makes sense she would say this to poor Sansa.

5. "The things I do for love." – Jaime Lannister Giphy A truly iconic line from Jaime Lannister, it's what he said right before brutally pushing Bran out a window after he was caught getting it on with his own sister.

6. "We don’t get to choose whom we love." – Jaime Lannister Giphy You might not agree with his stance on incest, but we can all agree Jaime is right about this one.

7. "When you waste time trying to get people to love you, you'll end up as the most loved dead man in town." - Bronn Giphy Bronn may be a traitor to Jaime and Tyrion, but he hits the nail on the head right here.

8. "Moon of my life, My sun and stars." - Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo Giphy An unlikely romantic love story, Daenerys and Drogo said some of the sweetest lines of the show.

9. "Nothing is more hateful than failing to protect the one you love." - Brienne of Tarth Giphy Poor Brienne!

10. "Jon Snow… do you remember that cave? We should have stayed in that cave." — Ygritte Giphy This probably is not a statement you can relate to literally, but you get it.

11. "Love is poison. A sweet poison, yes, but it will kill you all the same." - Cersei Lannister Giphy Another slightly depressing Cersei quote, but also another one that is quite true.