12 Mix-And-Match Swim Tops We’re Shopping Right Now

By Jenna Wexler
Whether you’re quarantined with a pool (lucky you!) or in a teeny apartment with blessed roof access, rising temps mean you’re probably starting to dig out your swimsuits — or, better yet, treat yourself to some new ones. Being cooped up at home has made any encounter with sunshine feel that much better, and we’re soaking up as much as possible, whether it’s via afternoon reading breaks next to a big window or lounging in the backyard once we’ve wrapped up our WFH days. Maybe you’re even multitasking your base tan and your Google Docs! I promise I won’t tell.

Regardless of where you’re sunning, I know I always look for swim pieces that can mix and match. Of course you can play with color and pattern mixing, but if you want to level-up that versatility, double-duty swim tops are where it’s at. These swim tops don’t just keep you looking cute in the water, but can also be worn with some of your favorite warm-weather lounge staples. Ahead, 12 swim tops that you can match with anything from your favorite vintage cut-offs to linen pants, breezy button-ups, and more.

Allie Print Bikini Top
$65
$49.99
|
WeWoreWhat
Danielle Bernstein’s swim designs tend to sell out in a heartbeat, so I’d snatch this top up while it’s still available (and on sale!). The gingham feels seasonably retro and would look so cute under a breezy oversized men’s button-up. Aperol spritz in-hand optional.
Swim Tee
$79.95
|
Eloquii
This is basically just a cropped tee that can do it all. Match it with virtually any bikini bottom or dress it up with a flow-y maxi skirt for (eventual) roof hangs.
Mix and Match Bralette
$26
$19.99
|
KOHL'S
This tie-front top is a great alternative to your classic triangle, and with a baby cap-sleeve feels just as ready-to-wear as your favorite black crop top. Pair it with some high-rise shorts or gauze-y pants.
Tie Dye Bikini Top
$25
$15
|
adidas Originals
If there’s anything we’ve learned from WFH 'fits, it’s that tie-dye is alive and well. This sporty bandeau (also available in a sherbet-y pink colorway) can double as loungewear with some track shorts or match with any bikini bottom in its color spectrum.
ASOS DESIGN Curve V-Front Crinkle Crop Bikini Top
$23
|
ASOS
Crinkle swim materials are definitely trending this season and flex to help you get a perfect fit. This top would be just as cute with your favorite bike shorts or yoga pants as with a matching (or contrasting) bikini bottom.
Rosy Striped Bandeau Top
$65
$49.99
|
WeWoreWhat
This bandeau style is perfect in its simplicity, and muted sage-green stripes feel just on-trend enough. This silhouette can also double as a bra-top with your favorite light neutral layers. Plus, the straps are removable.
Lorelai Bikini Top
$99
|
L*Space
A vintage-inspired zipper and ‘70s-feeling rust color get a contemporary upgrade with this sleek spaghetti-strap top. This would pair just as well with oversized sweats as with any neutral-toned swim bottom.
Barb Top
$95
|
Frankies Bikinis
Terrycloth might make you think of early-aughts Juicy jackets, but in icy blue with a minimalist cut it feels super clean and unexpected. This top would be just as at-home on the beach (someday) as with a pair of roomy high-waisted pants and strappy sandals.
Mix and Match Print Demi Underwire Swim Top
$26
$19.99
|
KOHL'S
This top is like a mash-up of your favorite Reformation dress and your favorite date-night bra. The retro-vibe daisies also feel a little more grown-up against black. I would wear this on repeat with vintage denim cut-offs.
Zoe Jacquard Top
$95
|
Onia
This ultra-simple top feels very *now* with its square neckline. The micro jacquard print can mix and match with virtually any solid color in your swim and non-swim wardrobes. I would pair this with a high-waisted linen wrap skirt or classic black bikini bottoms.
Plus Size Dot Tie-Front Bikini Top
$33
$24.99
|
LC Lauren Conrad
Polkadots are a classic, and feel a little more sophisticated against deep navy. Pair this with a boyfriend-cut jean short or experiment with print-mixing bikini bottoms.
Mix and Match Floral Ruffled Halter Bikini Top
$26
$19.99
|
KOHL'S
Festival season may be postponed, but this ruffled halter and some vitamin D will definitely help channel that Indio feeling. Wear it with any black and white bottom for the water or with your favorite shorts on land.