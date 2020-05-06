12 Mix-And-Match Swim Tops We’re Shopping Right Now

Whether you’re quarantined with a pool (lucky you!) or in a teeny apartment with blessed roof access, rising temps mean you’re probably starting to dig out your swimsuits — or, better yet, treat yourself to some new ones. Being cooped up at home has made any encounter with sunshine feel that much better, and we’re soaking up as much as possible, whether it’s via afternoon reading breaks next to a big window or lounging in the backyard once we’ve wrapped up our WFH days. Maybe you’re even multitasking your base tan and your Google Docs! I promise I won’t tell.

Regardless of where you’re sunning, I know I always look for swim pieces that can mix and match. Of course you can play with color and pattern mixing, but if you want to level-up that versatility, double-duty swim tops are where it’s at. These swim tops don’t just keep you looking cute in the water, but can also be worn with some of your favorite warm-weather lounge staples. Ahead, 12 swim tops that you can match with anything from your favorite vintage cut-offs to linen pants, breezy button-ups, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.