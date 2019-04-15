While your mom always appreciates a Mother's Day gift you made with your own two hands, if you're not crafty you may be at a loss for what to get your dear mother. Fear not though, my friendlies, because there are tons of Mother's Day gift options on Amazon. Amazon is my go-to for most gifts because you can get almost anything delivered fast, and with such a wide selection there's definitely something all the moms in your life will love no matter your budget.

Whether you're shopping for your own mom, your friends who are moms, or someone who is like a mother to you, there's no doubt you want to give unique gifts that celebrate the special women in your life. From edible gifts to classic keepsakes, finding a gift to satisfy each mom on your list is less daunting than you think. And you can make it easier by getting all of of your gifts in one place.

While calling mom on Mother's Day is certainly sweet, it's even sweeter if that phone call is accompanied with a token of appreciation for everything mom has done for you. Need some inspo? Check out these Mother's Day 2019 gifts on Amazon and start shopping ASAP.

1. Knock Knock What I Love About Mom Fill In The Love Journal Knock Knock What I Love About Mom Fill In The Love Journal $10 Amazon Buy on Amazon The Knock Knock What I Love About Mom Fill In The Love Journal is both sentimental and sweet. The journal has prompts that encourage you to fill in the blanks with what you personally love about your mom. This is something that your mom will treasure, it's super affordable, and it doubles as a card.

2. Personalized Scented Candle Silver Dollar Candle Co. Personalized Gift 8oz Scented Candle $15.95 Amazon Buy on Amazon Give your gift a personal touch on Mothers Day 2019 with this scented candle. Made with 100-percent all-natch soy wax, this candle allows you to personalize the container with your own unique message for mom. She'll think of you every time she lights it.

3. Heated Massage Pillow Shiatsu Massger Pillow $29.95 Amazon Buy on Amazon I don't know a mom who couldn't use a massage. Gift the moms on your list a massage that keeps on giving with this heated neck and back massage pillow on Mother's Day 2019. They'll totally appreciate it.

4. Mothers and Daughters Heart Bracelet Mothers and Daughters Never Truly Part, Maybe in Distance, But Never in Heart Bracelet $13.99 Amazon Buy on Amazon Classy and classic, this is a token that looks more expensive than it is. Engraved with the words, "Mothers and Daughters never truly part, maybe in distance, but never in heart" is a love letter your mom can wear on her wrist every single day.

5. Wooden Mother's Day Card Wooden Mother's Day Card $12.99 Amazon Buy on Amazon If exchanging greeting cards is a tradition in your family, give mom a card she'll definitely keep forever this Mother's Day. Made with high-quality walnut, the card is blank on the inside so you can write mom your own personal message.

6. Organic Spa Gift Basket Organic Spa Gift Basket $29.99 Amazon Buy on Amazon Your mom totally deserves a day at the spa. Gift mom with this organic spa gift basket on Mother's Day 2019 so she can take a relaxing soak in the tub.

7. Love Berries Chocolate Covered Strawberries Love Berries Chocolate Covered Strawberries $36.51 Amazon Buy on Amazon You mom will make this gift disappear immediately. As beautiful as they are delicious, chocolate covered strawberries are a sweet way to tell mom just how much she means to you this Mother's Day.

8. Essential Oils Gift Set Essential Oils Gift Set $19.95 Amazon Buy on Amazon Essential oils are all the rage. This essential oils gift set comes nicely packaged with six oils your mom will love. There's lavender to help her relax, peppermint to wake her up, orange to make the house smell great, and more.

9. Essential Oil Diffuser Essential Oil Diffuser $10.99 Amazon Buy on Amazon If you mom doesn't already have an essential oil diffuser, this is a perfect Mother's Day gift. It also comes with eight LED lights and 16 settings so mom can pair the light with her mood.

10. Gardening Gloves Garden Genie Waterproof Garden Gloves with Claw For Digging $8.99 Amazon Buy on Amazon For moms with a green thumb, these waterproof gardening gloves with claws are perfect for Mother's Day 2019. Equal parts gloves and gardening tools, give a pair to any mom who loves to spend spring digging in the dirt.

11. Distressed Wood Locket Jewelry Music Box Cottage Garden Mom Grateful for Love Distressed Wood Locket Jewelry Music Box Plays Tune Wind Beneath My Wings $29.95 Amazon Buy on Amazon Let your mom know she's your hero this Mother's Day by gifting her with this distressed music box. Not only is it a beautiful place for mom to store her favorite jewelry, it also plays Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings." This one is sure to make mom tear up when she opens it.