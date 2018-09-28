This week one thing became pretty clear: Autumn is on its way. I can't wait for cosy nights in with Netflix, a bunch of snacks... and a whole load of new beauty products to try. This week there have been plenty of covetable drops to get excited about. The Rituals new perfume device has particularly caught my eye; the super innovative product is unlike anything I've seen before.

New in bodycare are offerings from Heath and also Liz Earle. The brand has just launched a body version of their iconic Cleanse & Polish face cleanser, which comes with an exfoliating waffle design mitt. Then in skincare, we have a new mask from Hungarian brand Omorovicza, a special mist by Jurlique, two amazing face creams by Sisley and Darphin, booster drops from E.L.F and all things Goop. Yep, Gwyneth Paltrow's skincare line has finally hit the UK, both in her Goop pop-up store and online at Cult Beauty.

Finally, there have been some beautiful makeup launches arriving this week. Japanese brand SUQQU has unveiled a glow-boosting version of their bestselling foundation, while YSL's new square-shaped lipsticks have had all of the beauty set talking.

Scroll down to discover more about each of these exciting new beauty launches.

E.L.F. Booster Drops £10 E.L.F / Boots At this time of year, skin can feel a little dry and exhausted. The changing seasons and summer hangover can really take its toll, so I recommend introducing a booster to your regime for a little extra summin' summin'. This antioxidant booster by E.L.F. will only set you back a tenner and can be picked up at your local Boots. WIN. Buy Now

Rituals Perfume Genie £129 Rituals Launching 1 October, this otherworldly device can seem confusing at first. But I promise you it's the ultimate tech-meets-beauty innovation. You simply fill the device with your chosen fragrance pods and use an app to turn it on (which you can do away from home, too) to fill your home with a divine scent. It's basically like the coolest, swankiest diffuser you'll ever use. Buy Now

Goop Luminous Melting Cleanser £80 Goop / Cult Beauty Beauty insiders couldn't quite believe their luck when they discovered Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop was coming to London. The new pop-up store houses Goop-approved clothing, merch and of course, amazing beauty finds including their own-brand line. If you can't get down to the Notting Hill store panic not; the range is now available on Cult Beauty. I recommend the divine Luminous Melting Cleanser. Buy Now

SUQQU Extra Rich Glow Cream Foundation £68 SUQQU I am a huge fan of SUQQU's original Extra Rich Cream Foundation, but have to admit sometimes it can feel a little toooo matte. So I'm super excited that it now comes in an amazing glow-enhancing formula. The cute jar is completely travel-friendly and a little goes a long way, so you get your money's worth. Buy Now

Heath Hand Salve £10 Heath A beautifully rich, nourishing hand cream for only a tenner? Yep, it's possible. The formula is completely non-greasy, and as well as giving dry hands a little TLC, it protects skin from outside aggressors such as pollution. Buy Now

Omorovicza Silver Skin Saviour Mask £65 Omorovicza Omorovicza is such an amazing brand. My favourites include the super gentle Cashmere Cleanser, the ultra-nourishing lip balm and their infamous Thermal Cleansing Balm. This Silver Skin Saviour Mask just shot right to the top of my wish list. With salicylic and glycolic acids, it promises to unveil a fresher, clearer complexion. Buy Now

Sisley Velvet Nourishing Cream With Saffron Flowers £143 Sisley Sisley moisturisers are spenny, yes. But IMO they are the absolute BEST. From the frills-free Moisturiser With Cucumber to the much-loved Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream, there's nothing more luxe. The brand's new formula really does feel like velvet on the skin and is the perfect winter skin change-up. Buy Now

Jurlique Herbal Recovery Signature Mist £32 Jurlique I love a Jurlique mist, and this latest formula is no different. It has extra antioxidant properties to give skin an extra boost, and helps to protect from pollution; city-dwellers rejoice! And of course, it smells amazing. Buy Now

Darphin Rose Hydra-Nourishing Oil Cream £76 Darphin Darphin is such an underrated skincare brand IMO. Its use of natural oils and luxurious formulas set it apart from others, and I'm totally in love with this new rose-infused cream. It smells amazing, is lightweight yet deeply nourishing and looks ultra pretty in your bathroom, too! Buy Now

With these new products on offer, I'm not even mad about summer being over.