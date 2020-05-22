Bustle

12 Playful Summer Denim Picks We’re Eyeing For Weekends

By Elly Ayres
Summer style is my favorite form of escapism. Designed for soaking up rays and channeling Big Weekend Energy seven days a week, the bright vacation-ready clothes tend to exude optimism (a quality I don't mind covering myself in from head to toe, especially now). The best summer 2020 denim trends, from high-waisted straight leg to loose-fitting crops, truly follow suite — right across the style spectrum.

So whether your personal denim preference is retro-inspired classics (same), or totally modern denim pieces you've never seen before (also same), I've gathered up some playful denim picks bound to lift your spirits — and your style — all the way up.

High Rise Mom Shorts
$59
$41.30
Abercrombie & Fitch
With cool denim panels all over (including those great back pockets), these color-block mom shorts channel major rockstar-off-duty-in-Malibu vibes. Are you sourcing inspo for your next concept album, too? Then pack a pair of these.
UO Denim Corset Top
$49
Urban Outfitters
I didn't know my closet was missing a denim corset top, but I certainly do now. A fitted silhouette, breathable scoop neck, *and* it's all topped off with a zip-up back? Underwhelming tanks, step aside: There's a new top in town.
Wyatt Montrose Mid/High Rise Raw Hem
$275
Imogene + Willie
Operating out of a cool 1950s Nashville service station, Imogene + Willie is one of the most special denim spots I've come across — and these raw-hem pin-tuck detail jeans (front and back!) are the perfect example of the consideration that goes into each pair. Choose your regular size if you want some room, or size down for a fitted look. (Pro tip: The brand's in-house printed graphic tees are the ultimate denim complement, too.)
Two Tone Denim
$89
Molly Green
Catch that summer breeze with a wide-leg jean in a cropped fit — sporting a two-tone stripe right down the side. Worn with a block heel mule or platform sneaks, it's the kind of goes-with-anything piece you'll wonder how you ever made it through summers without.
The Kety Skirt
$158
AG Jeans
This groovy A-line mini skirt is the type of bold style choice that makes every top, from tees and tanks to oversizes sweaters, shine one thousand times brighter. Don't you need a few more rays in your summer wardrobe?
Ultra High Rise Mom Jeans
$99
$69.30
Abercrombie & Fitch
A retro-inspired acid wash, front pleated detail, and tapered ankles all crescendo into one incredibly accurate — and totally on-trend — mom jean. Style the throwback with modern minimalist sandals and a classic short-sleeved button-down.
Crop Boyfriend Snakeskin Denim Jacket
$59.95
$44.99
Hollister
When that summer sun dips back down for the night, your look probably calls for an extra layer. Jean jackets are a classic choice, and once you stir in a snakeskin-inspired print with a modern crop fit? It's a new take on timeless you'll rely on all season long.
Lee Vintage Modern High Rise Cutoff Shorts
$68
Shopbop
It's the season to embrace saturation, and that includes on your cutoffs. Rainbow embroidery outlines the pockets, and a raw edge hemline adds to that low-key, laid-back vibe.
Ripped High Rise Jean Leggings
$88
$44
Abercrombie & Fitch
Jean leggings are the unsung hero of summer denim style. Think about it: They're lightweight, they've got built-in stretch for wearing comfortably all day long, and you can even get a pair with distressed details for your favorite worn-in look. Pair with a silky boudoir-inspired tank, or french tuck a loose sweater for cooler evenings.
Rainbow With Me Jeans
$79
ModCloth
Whether your summer's serving up blue skies or gray, you've got a rainbow in your back pocket with these jeans. Designed with recycled fibers and front-to-back embroidery, snag this pair before they sell out.
Bleach Tie Dye Mom Tapered Jeans
$75
$68
Topshop
Would it truly be a summer denim round-up without tie-dye jeans? No way! And this pair picks up where your colorful D.I.Y. tees left off — bleached denim, for the win.
Maya High-Rise Midi Short
$195
$146.25
Rag & Bone
If you want a little more length in your summer shorts, enter: the midi short. The same high-rise fit and bleached-out wash you love except with a bit more coverage than traditional cutoffs, this pair is ideal for band tees, slip-on sneakers, and an afternoon outside.