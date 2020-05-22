12 Playful Summer Denim Picks We’re Eyeing For Weekends

Summer style is my favorite form of escapism. Designed for soaking up rays and channeling Big Weekend Energy seven days a week, the bright vacation-ready clothes tend to exude optimism (a quality I don't mind covering myself in from head to toe, especially now). The best summer 2020 denim trends, from high-waisted straight leg to loose-fitting crops, truly follow suite — right across the style spectrum.

So whether your personal denim preference is retro-inspired classics (same), or totally modern denim pieces you've never seen before (also same), I've gathered up some playful denim picks bound to lift your spirits — and your style — all the way up.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.