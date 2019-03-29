The beginning of April means a lot of things: the promise of warmer weather soon to come (unless you're lucky and it already exists!), longer days and shorter nights thanks to the Spring Equinox, flowers blooming out of the ground and on the trees, and adorable little baby animals being born everywhere. But it also means something that's a little less sweet and innocent: April Fools' Day. Apr. 1 is better known as April Fools' Day, the one day a year when pranks are encouraged by everyone, even someone like your boss or a random huge company. It's a day when you can't trust anything you hear or anything you see on the internet, and it can be a struggle, to be honest! If you want to post about your own prank or something about the holiday, you can share one of these punny April Fools' Day Instagram captions with a photo - at least you'll get some likes out of it!

If you're feeling less than enthused about April Fools' Day, then getting some Instagram engagement might help lift your spirits. It's also interesting to think about the history of this weird holiday. Some historians think it may date back to 1582, around the time when France switched the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, which meant s a lot of people didn't realize that the start of the new year had moved to Jan. 1 instead of the last week of March through Apr. 1. Those people basically became a joke to everyone else.

There are other theories that April Fools' Day has roots with the ancient Roman festival called Hilaria, which was celebrated at the end of March when people dressed up in disguises. Some think the holiday is linked to the Spring Equinox because of the unpredictable weather that often comes with the beginning of spring.

Whatever the case, this is a holiday we basically all celebrate now, even if we don't really want to. It's best to just embrace it! Take a photo and use one of these April Fools' Day puns as your Instagram caption:

1. Tomorrow is April Fools Day. Believe nothing, and trust no one. So it's like any other day. Giphy Nothing like a little sarcasm to get through this day!

2. What monster plays the most April Fool's jokes? Prankenstein! Okay, this is extremely corny, but it's actually a very adorable little pun.

3. Hello April, please don't fool me. Make it clear that you definitely don't want to be the butt of anyone's jokes today.

4. "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me." - Proverb Pretty much!

5. I've always wondered why there is a day dedicated to fools. I see fools every day, and frankly, I'm sick of it. Giphy Not to be negative or anything, but yeah, this one is pretty accurate.

6. Who needs April Fools when your whole life is a joke? A little self-deprecation never hurt anyone!

7. "Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever." - Charles Lamb This basically describes life right now.

8. I don’t think I’ll worry about any April fool’s Day pranks, I’ll be too upset that it’s Monday. Honestly, same.

9. I wish your workday won’t be as boring as a multi-billion dollar company’s April fool’s Day prank. Giphy Most of the crazy schemes these companies come up with just can't be worth the money.

10. It’s not my fault I haven’t wished you happy birthday. I wasn’t sure if Facebook was making an April Fools' joke on me. Hey, at least this holiday makes for some good excuses!

11. "We're fools whether we dance or not, so we might as well dance." - Japanese Proverb This proverb is weirdly amusing?