Everyone either loves or hates celebrating April Fools' Day — there's no in-between. And for those who fall in the latter category, the day can be a tough one to get through. When I was growing up, school was always a scary place on Apr. 1, because you never knew what kind of prank someone was going to pull on you to get a laugh, often at someone else's expense. In 2018, however, April Fools' Day actually falls on a Sunday, which you might expect would make things easier — but, it's not just any Sunday, it's Easter Sunday. So, if you celebrate Easter, the day is takes on two different meanings. While you may have been ready to post a picture of yourself killing it at the Easter egg hunt, now you also need to think of Instagram captions for April Fools' Day.

While Easter is a more important holiday than April Fools' Day, there's no reason you can't enjoy both on the same day. Plus, there's the added element that you'll likely be spending Easter with your family. While some family members might appreciate a good joke, others may not like being made into a fool in front of their family, so taking to social media to spread the spirit of April Fools' Day may be your best bet.

Thinking of celebrating April Fools' Day on social media? Read on for April Fools' Day Instagram captions that will keep you laughing all day long.

1. "The trouble with practical jokes is that very often they get elected." - Will Rogers

2. "I have great faith in fools — self-confidence, my friends call it." - Edgar Allan Poe

3. "Let us be thankful for the fools. But for them the rest of us could not succeed." - Mark Twain

4. "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me." - Proverb

5. "Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever." - Charles Lamb

6. "You grow up the day you have your first real laugh, at yourself." - Ethel Barrymore

7. "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." - Abraham Lincoln

8. "We're fools whether we dance or not, so we might as well dance." - Japanese Proverb

9. "Men would not live long in society, were they not the mutual dupes of each other." - François VI de la Rochefoucault

10. "Better a witty fool than a foolish wit." - William Shakespeare

11. "Even the gods love jokes." - Plato

12. "A person reveals his character by nothing so clearly as the joke he resents." - Georg Christoph Lichtenberg

13. "It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor." - Max Eastman

14. "If you have doubts about someone, lay on a couple of jokes. If he doesn't find anything funny, your radar should be screaming." - Michael J. Fox

15. "If you would avoid all fools go into a dense forest and there refrain from gazing into still pools." - Austin O'Malley

16. "He who is born a fool is never cured." - Proverb

17. "Mix a little foolishness with your prudence: It's good to be silly at the right moment." - Horace

18. "I don't mind making jokes, but I don't want to look like one." - Marilyn Monroe

19. "The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes." - Sir Winston Churchill

20. "If every fool wore a crown, we should all be kings." - Welsh Proverb

21. "The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself a fool." - William Shakespeare

22. "As comedians, we are all laughing because life is so horrible. Life is so difficult, and I cope with it by making jokes out of absolutely everything." - Joan Rivers

Enjoy your Aprils' Fools Day, Easter and any other things you feel like celebrating this Apr. 1. It's sure to be quite a good laugh.