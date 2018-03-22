The first day of spring may have been a bust (on the East Coast, at least), but another special day of the year is here to make everything better. Friday, Mar. 23 is National Puppy Day, which is basically one of the best days of the entire year. It's a day dedicated to celebrating puppies, and it's hard to get better than that! Of course, you'll want to show your love for puppers on social media, which means posting a photo on Instagram - where it's your own little puppy, or someone else's, or just a photo you're, uh, "borrowing" for likes. If you're posting, you need a good quote to go with the photo, one that really captures the truly special nature of these pets. We've got some ideas with these puppy Instagram captions for National Puppy Day.

Sure, older dogs are wonderful and amazing and the best (because all dogs are perfect), but there's something about tiny little puppies that gets everyone every time. Is it the fact that their paws are usually too big for the rest of their bodies? Their cute little love bites that kind of hurt but also make you love them even more? The way they always want to play and run around until they're ready to cuddle? There are so many things to love about them!

Check out these perfect Instagram captions about puppies and start posting away. I want my entire Newsfeed to be puppies on Friday, so let's make that happen!

1 "Sometimes the best thing that can happen to a person is to have a puppy lick your face." - Joan Bauer Giphy In theory, dog breath and slobber on your face sounds gross. But when a puppy does it? It's just very, very cute. Post this with a picture of a puppy licking your face.

2 "If a picture wasn't going very well, I'd put a puppy in it." - Normal Rockwell Giphy Honestly, same. This is a pretty clever caption, too.

3 "Puppies are nature's remedy for feeling unloved, plus numerous other ailments of life." - Richard Allan Palm Giphy This quote is a little bit sad, but it's also so true. Nothing can make you feel as loved and as warm inside as a pupper excited for you to walk through the front door.

4 "People have been asking me if I was going to have kids, and I had puppies instead." - Kate Jackson Giphy This is the perfect caption to use when you're sick and tired of people asking about your future, and you just want to stay a dog mom.

5 "I'm convinced that petting a puppy is good luck." - Meg Donohue Giphy Simple, sweet, perfectly stated - and also, for the record, I feel the same way.

6 "There is no psychiatrist in the world like a puppy licking your face." - Bernard Williams Giphy It's true! Puppies are the best! We do not deserve them!

7 "Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles Shultz Giphy This quote is everything. It should be the official National Puppy Day quote.

8 "Whoever said you can't buy happiness forgot little puppies." — Gene Hill Giphy Or maybe this one should be the official National Puppy Day quote. I don't know! They're both perfect!

9 "Put a puppy in your picture, and it will make it 20 times better." - Lucky Blue Smith Giphy This is a very ~meta~ caption for your Instagram photo.

10 "I'm not alone," said the boy. "I've got a puppy." — Jane Thayer Giphy I... might be sobbing. God, I love puppies.

11 "My little dog — a heartbeat at my feet." — Edith Wharton Giphy Can a dog be an extension of your heart? I think it can be.