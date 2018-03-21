There's a lot happening this week: the first official day of spring, the beginning of Mercury retrograde, maybe even the fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks. But there's only one day that really matters, and that's National Puppy Day. This year, it falls on Fri., Mar. 23, which gives you all weekend to cuddle and love your pup as much as your heart desires. It's also the perfect day to post a photo of your puppy (or your dog — it honestly doesn't matter) and show all of the love on social media. If that's what you're going to do, be ready to use these dog Instagram captions for National Puppy Day, alongside the photo to really show how much you care.

When you think about it, you'll need a good caption to really make sure your post stands out. It's National Puppy Day, after all, which means that your feed is going to be full of pictures of various dogs. This is absolutely not a bad thing, but it is going to be easy for your photo to get lost in the shuffle, and the right caption could help get more eyes on it.

Just a warning: some of these quotes about dogs are so genuinely sweet and heartfelt that they might bring tears to your eyes. I may or may not have cried a little bit putting these together and thinking about my dog. It's so emotional! Dogs are so pure and perfect! And don't even get me started on puppies!

Check out these Instagram caption ideas for National Puppy Day and hug every single pupper you see. As if you needed another reason to do that!

"Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen." — Orhan Pamuk Giphy Anyone who says you can't communicate with a dog has clearly never owned a dog.

"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." — Roger Caras Honestly, we do not deserve dogs. They are too good.

"The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs." — Charles De Gaulle Has a more true statement ever been said? This is the caption that will get you a ton of likes.

What a beautiful world it would be if people had hearts like dogs. This has never felt more true than it does right now during this turbulent political time.

"Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles Shultz Giphy This is the perfect caption for National Puppy Day!

"My little dog — a heartbeat at my feet." — Edith Wharton Have more true words ever been spoken?!

"A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself." — Josh Billings I'm crying actual tears! Tears!

"If you would invest in a friendship, purchase a dog." — Le Baron Cooke This is a very true statement. A dog is definitely a big investment, but it's worth it! They will be the best friend ever.

"Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day." — John Grogan Giphy If you don't cry while reading this, you are a monster.

"Puppies are nature's remedy for feeling unloved... plus numerous other ailments of life." — Richard Allen Palm It's true — no matter how sad or angry you are, you can't keep feeling that way when a puppy is looking at you.

"If you don't own a dog, at least one, there is not necessarily anything wrong with you, but there may be something wrong with your life." — Roger A. Caras Yes. Exactly. No offense, but yes.

"No matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich." — Louis Sabin If there's anything worth investing in, it's a puppy.

"Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring — it was peace." — Milan Kundera Giphy I'm not crying, you're crying!!

"I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive." — Gilda Radner Dogs should be everyone's inspiration for everything.

"I have found that when you are deeply troubled, there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source." — Doris Day This is very true. There's just something about sitting and cuddling with a dog that is so soothing.

"I'm not alone," said the boy. "I've got a puppy." — Jane Thayer Yes, it is true, I am sobbing.

"A cat's purr and a puppies wet nose are just two of the things that make my day enjoyable." — Anthony T. Hincks Giphy This is the perfect caption for anyone who loves their puppy and cat equally.

"Whoever said you can't buy happiness forgot little puppies." — Gene Hill Money can buy happiness if it's in the form of dogs. It's true!

Some things just fill your heart without trying. Dogs are so pure!!!!