Even though Camille Grammer is one of the original cast members who helped put Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the map, she hasn't been full-time since Season 2. Enough years have passed since then, and now it's the perfect time for a comeback. There are plenty of reasons Camille should return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a full-time Housewife.

Obviously, longtime viewers are well-aware that Camille has what it takes to be a dynamic cast member, but times have changed and there are probably plenty of people hoping to hold up that massive diamond in the show's opening credits. Nevertheless, Camille is the one who really does deserve the opportunity. More importantly, viewers deserve to watch Camille in her full glory, saying a sassy tagline at the start of each episode, sharing more of her personal life on the show, and just getting more screen time than she has been for these past few seasons making cameo appearances and being a Friend of the Housewives.

In all honesty, the past couple years have not blessed the fandom with the best seasons of this show. Sure, there were some great moments and storylines in every season, but nothing beats the debut season of RHOBH. The best way to restore this show to its former glory is to get Camille back as a full-time Housewife.

These are just some of the reasons that Camille needs to make her big return.

1 She Is Ready To Come Back Giphy On the February 13 episode of the Watch What Happens Live after-show, Andy Cohen asked Camille, "Do you want to come back full time?" She told him, "It's up to you." And as you'll see below, she also had a tagline. Sounds like she's prepared to be a full-time cast member again.

2 She Is A Good Live Tweeter Giphy One of the best parts of watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights is following along with Camille's live tweets and reading her replies to fan questions. Fans can count on Camille to throw shade, hype up the episodes, and share her take on the key moments. This would be even better if she was full-time.

3 She Can Put Dorit In Check Giphy Dorit Kemsley has been an extremely polarizing character for the past two seasons. She has come for Camille plenty of times. Dorit called her the "C" word for no reason — and no that "C" word isn't "Camille" or another shortened version of her name. The other women seem scared to mess with Dorit, but Camille called her a tattletale, confronted Dorit over the "C" word insult, and even bought Dorit a ball gag hoping it would remind her to stop spewing insulting comments. A full season of Dorit vs. Camille is the kind of drama this show needs.

4 She Is Engaged Giphy Camille got dumped by her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer during Season 1 of RHOBH. It would be the perfect comeback for Camille's return as a full-time cast member to involve planning her wedding with David C. Meyer. Plus, it would set up a whole season full of Camille-centered events: bridal shower, bachelorette party, rehearsal dinner, and the wedding itself.

5 She Is A Better Choice Than A New Face Giphy Why would the Housewives (and the viewers) want to spend time getting to know a new Housewife when they can just jump right in with a woman they are familiar with? Everyone knows Camille's backstory, she's easy to root for, and it's just a lot simpler to start out a new season with Housewife the fans are already invested in than spending multiple episodes "getting to know" a new addition.

6 She Throws The Best Shade Giphy Unlike the other Real Housewives shows where the women are practically competing to throw the best shade at each other, the Beverly Hills ladies don't really like to get their hands dirty. They all want to be liked and that's completely understandable, but Camille has no issue speaking her mind and saying what everyone else is thinking. If Camille returns as a full-time cast member, it would mean that fans would be blessed with gem after gem. Plus, Camille's shady comments make for the best memes and GIFs, which would impact viewers' lives... or at least their group texts.

7 She Can Live The Momager Life With Lisa Rinna Giphy Lisa Rinna has been very busy as the momager for her two model daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Grey Hamlin. This means that she's missed out on some cast events. Camille's daughter, Mason Grammer, is a model, as well. If Camille became a full-time Housewife, she and Lisa could film hilarious scenes together as momagers for their children.

8 She Would Have A Great Tagline Giphy Camille throws killer shade and she's living her best life these days, so of course she would have a top notch tagline for the show's opening credits. During her recent appearance onWatch What Happens Live, Camille said that her next tagline would be "The bitch is back." That is just too good to pass up. She needs to be a Housewife again.

9 She Has A Great Vocabulary Giphy Camille's insults are legendary. Most famously, she referred to Kyle Richards as "pernicious" during Season 1 of the show. There was also the time she described Kyle's behavior by saying “It was very Machiavellic in its nature.” With all of her vocab words, she can really mix things up when it comes to dissing anyone she has a problem with.

10 She Is The Best Dancer Giphy There are few things more fun to watch than a Real Housewives dance party. Camille's dancing is nothing short of iconic. Of course, fans want to see the spotlight shine on Camille while she's truly in her element. She will bless the fandom with meme-worthy content one dance move at a time.

11 She's Not Afraid To Stand Up For What's Right Giphy Camille has no issue defending herself when she's been wronged and that is something that viewers want to see in a Housewife. Aside from that, she is comfortable standing up for others and setting the record straight. This season Camille called out Dorit for being a "trouble maker" when Dorit told Erika Girardi that the ladies were talking about her, something that no one else was brave enough to do.