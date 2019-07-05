Summer is here! And though you may want to spend most of your time checking out beaches, pools, parks, and parties, sometimes being outside just doesn't work out. Whether it's a heat wave or a thunderstorm keeping you inside in your air conditioning, it's always a good idea to check out a movie. The theaters have plenty of potential summer blockbusters from which to choose, like Spider-Man: Far From Home, or the live-action remake of The Lion King. But if you don't even want to leave your house, there are plenty of summer-themed movies on Netflix to satisfy your craving for some seasonal fun.

The movies below all have the summer in common. Whether they take place during the summer, or just give off those warm summer vibes, they all have a bit of heat to them. There are some older classics, recent releases, and Netflix originals on the list. The films tells stories about teenagers, college kids, thirty-somethings, and a 50th birthday party, so whatever age you're in the mood for, we've got you covered.

No need to slather on any sunblock in this situation. Just hit the "high" button on your fan and give one of these movies a go.

1. 'Wet Hot American Summer' Wet Hot American Summer - Trailer on YouTube There are so many before-they-were-really-famous famous faces in this 2001 raunchy comedy that you'll be pointing them out the entire movie. The '80s-set flick tells the story of staffers at a kids' summer camp and the shenanigans they get themselves into. Netflix also has the 2015 prequel series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, which brings back most of the cast who, despite being more than a decade older play younger versions of themselves, and the 2017 sequel series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, which Bradley Cooper must have been just way too busy and famous to participate in.

2. 'Spring Breakers' A24 on YouTube Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez broke free of their Disney chains to join Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine for a spring break trip to Florida that turns into a wild ride of crime, drugs, and violence. Spring Breakers also features James Franco at his absolute smarmiest, but the neon ambiance by director Harmony Korine's make this a definite recommendation.

3. 'Mamma Mia!' TrailerGrl on YouTube Sometimes you just need a trip to the Greek isles, some '70s pop, or maybe both to get into the summer mood. The 2008 musical extravaganza Mamma Mia! stars Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried and adapts the Broadway show featuring many, many ABBA bops. The sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! was released last year and hasn't hit the streaming giant yet, but it's also a great summer watch.

4. 'The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' Warner Bros. on YouTube Based on the beloved novel of the same name, 2005's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants tells the story of four best friends who spend a summer apart but stay connected through a pair of magical jeans that fits them all. Alexis Bledel's Lena heads to Greece, Blake Lively's Bridget finds love at soccer camp, America Ferrera's Carmen spends time with her estranged dad, and Amber Tamblyn's Tibby stays in their hometown making a movie. A sequel was released in 2008 (and is also streaming on Netflix!) and as of spring of last year, a third installment was still in the works.

5. 'The Last Summer' Netflix on YouTube This Netflix original stars some recognizable young actors, including Maia Mitchell (The Fosters), K.J. Apa (Riverdale), Halston Sage (Paper Towns), and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) and tells the story of four best friends through the final summer they'll spend together before college. If you're longing to relive your own teenage summer nights, this movie will hit the spot.

6. 'Princess Cyd' Wolfe Video on YouTube 16-year-old Cyd (Jessie Pinnick), spends the summer with her estranged aunt Miranda Ruth (Rebecca Spence), a famous author whose books Cyd has never even cracked open. But Cyd's summer is more about exploration than catching up on the latest bestsellers. The film examines Cyd's sexual fluidity with the greatest of ease and her conversations with her aunt are revelatory for a movie starring women. As IndieWire titled its review of the film, "Now this is how you write strong female characters."

7. 'Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened' Netflix on YouTube The disastrous Fyre Festival sounds like an absolute nightmare to have experienced. Unfamiliar with the 2017 Bahamian island debacle? Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened will fill you in. But take this doc with a grain of salt. There are two documentaries about the failed massive music and modeling fest. Fyre Fraud was released on Hulu and features interviews with organizer Billy McFarland and his current girlfriend. The directors of the Netflix doc refused to pay McFarland for an interview, per Vogue, but does incorporate the perspective of Jerry Media, the company that marketed the event with many inaccurate claims. You'll probably want to watch both to get as full of a picture as possible.

8. 'Staten Island Summer' Staten Island Summer - Trailer on YouTube This comedy was produced by Lorne Michaels, so don't be surprised when a ton of Saturday Night Live faces pop up. The movie stars Graham Phillips and Ashley Green, joined by SNL cast members past and present, Cecily Strong, Bobby Moynihan, Fred Armisen, and Colin Jost, among others. The "final summer" before heading off to college is a big deal, so it's no surprise that there are so many movies made about the time in someone's life. The lifeguards of Staten Island Summer are determined to have one final blowout party to give Phillips's Harvard-bound character good sendoff. Or maybe they just need an excuse to party.

9. 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube If animation is more your style, the third movie of the Hotel Transylvania franchise is a good bet. This time, its vampires, ghosts, goblins, and ghouls decide to take a family cruise. But since they're all creatures of the night, the whole movie takes place after dark. So even though there's no sunshine in the movie, Hotel Transylvania 3 definitely has a summer vibe. And watching these characters try to navigate the naturally corny nature of a cruise ship vacation is pretty hilarious.

10. 'SPF-18' HOT Movie Trailers on YouTube Before he captured everyone's hearts in last year's To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Noah Centineo starred in this Netflix summer romance. Carson Meyer stars as 18-year-old Penny Cooper, who has spent years pining for Johnny Sanders Jr. (Centineo). But when a mysterious musician (Jackson White) shows up on the beach, Penny is torn between the boy she's always loved and the newcomer.

11. 'Murder Mystery' Netflix on YouTube Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in this comedy about a couple who go on a much-needed European vacation. When they get invited on a billionaire's yacht for the weekend, their trip turns into an investigation. With a plot reminiscent of Murder on the Orient Express, only this time on a Mediterranean yacht, Murder Mystery has a summer vibe that combines thriller and comedy.