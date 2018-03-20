12 Swimsuits Under $35 From Target's Amazing New Swim Line

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the holidays. It's the time that Target stocks up on bathing suits. There's brand new prints and styles this year, and most suits are under $35. That leaves more money to spend on spring break.

These swimsuits might be more affordable than the past years, but that doesn't mean that you have to skimp on style. Target's swimwear section has been stocked up in-store and online with everything from Boho details like lace and crochet and 70s-inspired prints to solid suits that will never go out of style.

Target always comes through, and this time is no different. Whether you're looking to shop online and have it sent to you or go right to the store, you really can't go wrong.

The entire line ranges from $14.99 to $49.99, so there's something for just about every price point. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, there are plenty of different styles under $35 for your choosing. Here are some of the top swimsuits for balling on a budget.

Target High Leg Scoop One Piece $29.99 Target This might be plain, but there's nothing like a classic scoop suit. This all-black item is the little black dress of swimwear. Plus you could easily pair it with high waisted jeans for a night out from the beach.

Target Shoulder Tie Bralette Bikini Top $14.99 Target The little ties on the top of this suit give the perfect little detailing that other suits are missing. Not to mention that you will be completely supported in the sports bra-like fit of the top. You'll have to get the bottoms separately for $14.99 as well though.

Target Strappy Back One Piece $29.99 Target Or maybe you're looking for a little bit of color. This one-piece gives you all the bold color and pattern your little heart desires for an affordable price. Unfortunately, it only comes in this color scheme though.

Target Strappy Side One Piece $29.99 Target Are you getting lifeguard vibes yet? The color might be iconic, but the style is super modern. It's the best of both worlds when it comes to dressing for the beach.

Target Strappy Back Bralette Bikini Top $14.99 Target Not everything is about prints though. Sometimes the color scheme is just as trendy. This pink and olive green top will give you major summer vibes while still not being too over-the-top. You'll just need to snag the match bottoms for $14.99 as well.

Target Printed One Piece $34.99 Target You can't deny that this one-piece makes a statement. It's got a little bit of everything, from peek-a-boo details to trendy straps.

Target Lace Up Bandeau Bikini Top $17.99 Target If you're looking to get a little flirty, this top is for you. The lace-up top isn't the most secure, but it will definitely be trendy while you're sitting poolside.

Target Lace Plunge One Piece $29.99 Target This is only for those ready to take the plunge. This might look like intimate, but it really is made for the beach. The one-piece is the perfect mix of classic and trendy.

Target Plunging One Piece $29.99 Target Who knew that two straps could add so much to an outfit? That's a whole lot of style for not a lot of price.

The trends and options are more diverse than ever. No matter which one you go for, you can't go wrong. With prices like these, you might want to stock up on a few.