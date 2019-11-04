12 Thanksgiving 2019 Movies To See After You’ve Cleared The Table

Somehow, 2019 is almost over and the holiday season is nearly here. More importantly, this is also the season when a lot of highly anticipated movies and awards contenders come out. If you're someone who likes to chase your stuffing and pumpkin pie with a trip to the theater, you'll want to know which movies are coming out this Thanksgiving, so you have your post-dinner plans in place.

To be clear, these are not movies about Thanksgiving, but rather movies that hit cinemas at this magical time of year... a time of year that's full of both food and chances to say things like, "I think she'll at least get a nomination."

Now, depending on who you're going to the movies with, deciding which film you're going to see could be simple or complicated. Need to take your nieces and nephews out? Frozen 2 will be a better pick than Doctor Sleep. Going with a few hometown friends? The options are more wide open. Want to be by yourself at cry for a while? Tom Hanks just so happens to be playing Mister Rogers.

Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or not — or need to flee annoying family members or not — here are 12 movies you can choose from for all your end of November viewing needs.

1. Harriet

Focus Features on YouTube

If you're in the mood for a historical biopic this Thanksgiving, check out Harriet. The film by Eve's Bayou director Kasi Lemmons details Harriet Tubman's life following her escape to freedom. Cynthia Erivo stars as the activist, spy, and abolitionist.

Out Nov. 1

2. Last Christmas

Universal Pictures on YouTube

For anyone who really loves Christmas, immediately after Thanksgiving dinner is the perfect time to start getting in the spirit. And what better way to kick things off than to watch Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding fall in love in a movie written by Emma Thompson and inspired by Wham!?

Out Nov. 8

3. Midway

Lionsgate Movies on YouTube

Another one for history buffs, Midway is about the eponymous World War II battle fought in the sky and at sea. It stars Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Luke Evans and is helmed by Roland Emmerich.

Out Nov. 8

4. Doctor Sleep

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Nearly 40 years after its release, The Shining has an official film sequel. (The Stephen King followup novel was published in 2013.) Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as an adult version of Danny Torrance, the kid from the original film. Obviously, creepy stuff is still happening.

Out Nov. 8

5. Charlie's Angels

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Charlie's Angels has been rebooted yet again. This time, the Angels are played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. One of the few new Bosleys (it's a title, not a name, this time around) is played by the movie's director, Elizabeth Banks.

Out Nov. 15

6. Ford v Ferrari

20th Century Fox on YouTube

Ford v Ferrari is about the Ford Motor Company's mission to make a sports car that could compete against Ferrari's in the famous race the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Matt Damon plays Ford designer Carroll Shelby, and Christian Bale plays race car driver Ken Miles. Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, JJ Feild, and Caitriona Balfe are also in the large, ensemble cast.

Out Nov. 15

7. The Good Liar

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

The Good Liar is for anyone who's a fan of beloved English actors with titles. This thriller about a conman who falls for a woman he intends to deceive stars Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren.

Out Nov. 15

8. 21 Bridges

STX Entertainment on YouTube

21 Bridges stars Chadwick Boseman as a New York City detective trying to track down two criminals by cutting off all access into and out of Manhattan. It's a long wait for Black Panther 2, so this should help.

Out Nov. 22

9. A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers in this biopic about the kids TV star. It's based on a profile of Rogers by Tom Junod that Esquire published in 1998. Matthew Rhys plays a character inspired by Junod in the film, who has his life changed by the experience of knowing Rogers.

Out Nov. 22

10. Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

The original Frozen was a massive, worldwide hit back in 2013, and finally, the sequel is hitting theaters. This one will see the characters from the original go on an adventure to find out more about Elsa's powers and hopefully include as enduring of an earworm as "Let It Go."

Out Nov. 22

11. Knives Out

Lionsgate Movies on YouTube

Knives Out stars a whole bunch of famous people (Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon — the list goes on and on), all trying to figure out what happened after the patriarch of a wealthy, eccentric family dies. It's one of the most talked about films to come out of various festivals, so you'll want to be in on the conversation.

Out Nov. 27

12. Queen & Slim

Universal Pictures on YouTube

Queen & Slim stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya as the titular pair, a new couple who go on the run after Slim kills a police officer in self-defense. First-time feature director Melina Matsoukas was previously best known for helming Beyoncè's "Formation" video.

Out Nov. 27

Whichever you choose, enjoy your post-Thanksgiving movie. Remember to drink some coffee after your turkey and to leave behind anyone who will try to convince you to stand for Black Friday deals instead.