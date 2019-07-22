Between Halloween horror movies, awards season creeping earlier and earlier, and the onslaught of holiday films, the period between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 is the prime time to hit the theaters (or your Netflix account). Though the fall doesn't officially begin until September 22, we're starting our list of fall 2019 movies that should be on your radar at the top of the month, with the highly anticipated sequel to last year's remake of Stephen King's It.

The rest of September, formerly considered to be somewhat of a dump month for movies, will also bring us back to Downton Abbey with the hit show's first foray into feature film; into outer space with Brad Pit's delayed Ad Astra; and straight into Renée Zellweger's next Oscar campaign for her transformation into Hollywood legend Judy Garland in Judy.

October and November is where the rush to the Oscars really kicks off, with movies like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Harriet, and other awards hopefuls hitting the big screen. A handful of other prestige dramas will probably be released around this time of year as well, but not all of them have officially announced release dates. For now, here are 27 standout movies hitting theaters this fall.