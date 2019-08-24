Never fear, Marvel is returning to Wakanda — it's just going to take some time. On Saturday, Aug. 24, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced Black Panther 2 will be released May 6, 2022. That may seem like a long time to wait for more T'Challa, but fans can take comfort in knowing that Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct the sequel. And according to Variety, the director has already completed the script treatment for the sequel, which brings the world one step closer to more Black Panther.

Aside from the release date, Marvel is keeping details about Black Panther 2 quiet for now. There's no word on what the sequel will be about, or even who is returning for the highly anticipated follow-up, although main cast members Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright are all safe bets to return. However, given its high profile May release date, it seems as if Black Panther 2 could be poised to play a major role in the MCU's Phase Four... or maybe even kick off Phase Five?

Traditionally, May is reserved for big Marvel releases like Avengers films. It's not a hard and fast rule, but it definitely feels like Black Panther 2 is poised to play a big role in whatever the studio is planning for the future of the MCU.

Marvel previously mapped out its Phase Four plans at San Diego Comic-Con in July. At the time, the studio announced Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Those five films will be complemented by Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

It's unclear where Black Panther fits in with the plan as previously outlined by Marvel, but whatever is next for the beloved character, fans can't wait to return to Wakanda. No, seriously, they can't wait. Twitter user @buteraxparker wrote, "I’M NOT GONNA WAIT 3 YEARS FOR BLACK PANTHER." Meanwhile, @YungPaulton added, "ok but seriously whose idea was it to release Black Panther 2 in 2022??? I need that NOW."

Given the cultural impact of Black Panther, it's not surprising that fans are ready to see the follow-up right now. Earlier this year, Black Panther became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. It also went on to win Marvel Studios its first two Oscars — for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, per Entertainment Tonight. Additionally, the film made over $1.3 billion worldwide, as reported by Box Office Mojo, and inspired fans around the world in the process.

Black Panther was a certified blockbuster that changed the superhero landscape by making it a more inclusive space. And while waiting until 2022 to see more of Boseman's incredible performance isn't going to be easy, just knowing that there's more Black Panther goodness to come is reason enough to get excited. Wakanda forever — even when there's still two years standing between fans and this can't miss sequel.