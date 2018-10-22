OK, no matter what misgivings you might have had when you first heard of it, you gotta admit — LaCroix has a great aesthetic that only enhances its taste. The blended rainbow colors make for a dazzling combination of prettiness — and the good news is some online vendors have caught on enough to replicate these patterns on their products. Suddenly, the world opens with possibility — you can get LaCroix tank tops, LaCroix water bottles, even LaCroix hair. Everything that was once impossible, is now possible, thanks to some manufacturing magic; the things you can buy if you love LaCroix seems almost limitless.

LaCroix may not have been on the scene very long, but it's definitely made its mark — arguably as the most iconic "millennial" drink of its time. Whether it's the slew of flavor options, the pretty cans, or simply that click-hiss of opening one in front of your coworkers in the office, it has drummed up a lot of love in a little time. It was dubbed "The Drink of Summer" by Refinery29 in 2016, is now obviously getting major props for being something other than delicious to the taste buds. So why not wear your heart (for LaCroix) on your sleeve now with some cool merchandise Read on to find out what some of your options are for repping this pastel-inspired brand.

1 Can You Not Shirt Can You Not Shirt $21.50 Etsy This adorable shirt is sassy and employs the best aesthetic of the LaCroix logo, with a little bit of nostalgia from your old favorite paper cups added to the mix. Buy Now

2 LaCroix Cran Raspberry Sparkling Water Soda Can Aluminum Stars LaCroix Cran Raspberry Sparkling Water Soda Can Aluminum Stars $8.99 Etsy If you wanted to ring Christmas in a bit early, your'e in luck — these ornaments honor the raspberry flavor, while also being the perfect mechanism for you to sport some seltzer drink love. And good news: the shop reps for other flavors, too, so odds are your fave is in there somewhere. Buy Now

3 Coffee Then LaCroix Mug Coffee Then LaCroix Mug $13.99 Etsy Which order do you drink your two must-have beverages in? Either way, this mug represents the need for both. Plus it will totally match your can of LaCroix (which, if you're being honest, you're probable drinking simultaneously). Buy Now

4 LaCroix Addiction Love Card LaCroix Addiction Love Card $5 Etsy This neatly designed card is perfect art to honor all the colors that your long-time lover, LaCroix, comes in. Buy Now

5 Recycled LaCroix Can Earrings Recycled LaCroix Can Earrings $15 Etsy If you think LaCroix can't be an accessory for the fashion-forward to sport, then you're wrong, because these earrings prove that there's really no style that LaCroix can't enhance. Now you can drink your lemon LaCroix and wear it, too. Buy Now

6 LaCroix Grapefruit Pamplemousse Sparkling Water Can Bird Magnet LaCroix Grapefruit Pamplemousse Sparkling Water Can Bird Magnet $3.25 Etsy Combine animals and aesthetic and you get a LaCroix magnet to paste on your fridge that you can see each time before you open it to fetch your beloved, drinkable LaCroixs. (Bonus points if you use the magnet to flip upside down or right side up to signal to your roommates whether or not you all need to restock the fridge.) Buy Now

7 LaCroix Over Boys Banner LaCroix Over Boys Banner $18.50 Etsy Great art for your bedroom that's a teasing play on "Fries Before Guys" (even if it could more accurately read "La Croix Over Humans, Or Pretty Much Anything That Isn't A Dog"). Buy Now

8 LaCroix A-Line Dress LaCroix A-Line Dress $46 RedBubble LaCroix on a dress wasn't all-present on the runways, but if the RedBubble vendor hawking this had their way, every lucky fan would be sporting this look. Buy Now

9 LaCroix Handmade Notebooks LaCroix Handmade Notebooks $8 Etsy Write down all your deepest, darkest secrets in these handy LaCroix notebooks. Or just use them for your grocery lists to remind yourself you need more LaCroix. Buy Now