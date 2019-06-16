Bustle

12 Things To Buy For The Perfect Rainy Day Inside

By Megan Grant
Rainy days are kind of annoying because the humidity can make you feel like you're walking in soup. Then again, there's something about a rain shower that's peaceful, relaxing, and even rejuvenating. If you plan to stay indoors and watch it come down through the window, here are 12 things to buy for the perfect rainy day inside.

What is it that's so therapeutic about the rain? Maybe it's the gentle sound of the water drops making contact with the ground. Or perhaps it's the way that the rest of the world seems to go silent when a storm hits. Rain quite literally washes the world clean, and it can help cleanse all of us, too.

The gloomy weather should be a downer, and yet, many of us welcome the occasional rainy day. It gives us an excuse to slow down, take a break, and unplug from the daily demands of life (*ahem* not that you need an excuse, just to be clear).

Rainy days call for special preparation. Don't let the clouds put you in a grumpy mood — enjoy the moment. You need your favorite blanket, a squishy pillow, a good movie, a steaming cup of coffee, and these 12 items.

1. A Weighted Blanket

YnM Weighted Blanket
$54.90
|
Amazon
Whether you’re planning to sleep in all day or spend it marathon-watching movies on Netflix, this weighted blanket is a must-have. It’s made from 100% cotton, so it's super comfortable on the skin. Between that and its weight, it offers a gentle sensation to promote deep, restful sleep.

2. Soft Bean Bag

Sofa Sack
$119.99
|
Amazon
This soft bean bag chair is made with memory foam, which boasts *exceptional* comfort. Use it when you’re reading or watching movies indoors. Also, you should probably bring it to work.

3. Tea Books & Rain Mug

Tea Books & Rain
$14
|
Etsy
The perfect rainy day combination: tea, books, and rain. Name a better trio — I'll wait. Get this mug and make your next rainy day better than ever. Sold by MilkandHoneyLuxuries.

4. Herbal Tea Collection

A Little Bit Of Everything Herbal Tea Collection
$26.34
|
Etsy
Tea is always a great idea for rainy days, and this collection will help you get through the bad weather. It has an assortment of flavors that will warm your soul, and can we talk about how gorgeous the packaging is? Sold by MuddyBootsHerbalTeas.

5. Rainstorm Candle

Rainstorm Candle
$17
|
Etsy
You know that heavenly smell after a rainstorm? This candle has it. Light it up while you’re soaking in the bathtub, reading a book, or while you’re enjoying some relaxing music with a glass of your favorite wine. Sold by CalliopeCandleworks.

6. Rain’s White Sage & Rose Smudge

Rain's White Sage & Rose Smudge
$12
$10.80
|
Etsy
Here’s another must-have for any rainy day. This white sage and rose smudge offers a delightful scent that will help you unwind and replenish your energy. This wand has five options, based on every harvest season. Furthermore, every piece is carefully wrapped in 100% cotton fabric and is professionally and sustainably packaged. Sold by RainAngeniEtsy.

7. Poncho Wrap Blanket

Beautyrest Ultra Soft Sherpa Berber Fleece Electric Poncho Wrap
$46.99
|
Amazon
You could sleep in this forever. This poncho wrap blanket will help keep you warm on those rainy days. It’s perfect for when you’re watching TV, reading a book, chilling on the couch, and literally every other scenario you can think of.

8. Essential Oil Diffuser

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Essential Oil Diffuser
$25.99
|
Amazon
This eye-catching essential oil diffuser will help you relax after a busy day. It features a simple yet elegant contemporary design that will complement any home. Just fill it with water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and you’re ready to unwind.

9. Shiatsu Foot Massager

RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine
$139.99
|
Amazon
With this shiatsu foot massager, you no longer need to go to the spa for a relaxing rub. It’s equipped with a rotation ball and rolling stick for that deep kneading shiatsu massage you need, to relieve foot pain and improve blood circulation.

10. LED Window Curtain

Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light
$17.99
|
Amazon
Sometimes, the rain can have you feeling a little down. Bring some cheerfulness into your home with these LED string lights. They have eight modes and they're waterproof, so you can hang them indoors or outdoors. Plus, they make an excellent backdrop for your IG snaps.

11. Teepee Luxury Lace Tent

Tiny Land Huge Teepee Luxury Lace Tent
$105.99
|
Amazon
Perfect for kids and kids at heart, this teepee luxury lace tent will make you feel like royalty. Have you ever seen a more perfect reading nook? Nope.

12. Panda Ceramic Mug With Cookie Pocket

Panda Hug Ceramic Coffee Mug
$13.97
|
Amazon
Do you love snacking on milk and cookies on rainy days? Same! This panda mug with a cookie pocket is an excellent companion for you. Let's talk about what kind of treats you're going to put on there.