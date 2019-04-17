You don't have to sit the Easter egg hunt out this year, even though you're a full-on adult. Easter isn't just for the kids anymore — especially when you put a grown-up spin on the day's festivities. There are plenty of things to do on Easter if you're an adult and a lot of these activities involve getting back in touch with your inner child. Plus, brunch.

The best thing about being an adult is that you make decisions for yourself now. You can dress yourself in any color on Sunday. You can pass on those spring peas you never really liked. You can even make your own Easter feast without supervision should you so please. And perhaps the best thing about being an adult is the limitless amount of candy you sometimes allow yourself to indulge in.

The possibilities for adult activities on Easter, which happens to be Sunday, Apr. 21, are endless. And they're pretty much the grown up versions of all the kiddie stuff you loved to partake in around this time of year anyways. Whether you're going home to hang with your cousins at the family festivities or gathering your closest friends for a pastel and mimosa brunch, there is no shortage of ~adulting~ on Easter.

Grown Up Easter Egg Hunt Giphy Hide and go seek is no longer just for kids and bored babysitters. Turns out, this age-old Easter game is actually... ageless. But now that you have reached legal adult status, fill the eggs with something more exciting than candy like nail polish or boozy gummies or even a $20. Let the inner child in you out to play while also keeping it adult.

Cook! Giphy The amazing thing about being an adult with a, surely, sophisticated palate is your ability to menu plan and cook. Easter dinner is a big deal. From ham to asparagus tarts, there are dishes upon dishes to whip up for the ultimate spring time feast. Start collecting recipes like they're Pokémon cards and plan the most brilliant, five star Easter meal there ever was. Or, just ask your mom if you can help her prepare the lamb this year.

Pastel Manicures Giphy If you're not so much into looking around the lawn for plastic eggs, stock up on pastel colors and give yourself and your cousins an at-home spa manicure and pedicure. Taking care of your cuticles is a form of self-love, which is very adult of you.

Prepare A Chocolate Candy Bar Giphy Easter isn't ~all~ about the chocolate, but there are so many new chocolate candy releases revolving around it that it sort of seems like it is. Curate a bar of chocolate candies to indulge in with your friends.

Egg Decorating Contest Giphy It's decorating eggs, but competitive. Whether you're with friends or family, get your watercolors ready to win. Instead of just dipping eggs into dye, get creative and paint a masterpiece. Winner gets bragging rights for the rest of the year, and one heck of an Instagram.

Easter Candy Taste Test Giphy Beyond chocolate, there is a special haul of Easter candy that is delivered to the candy aisle. It would be down right wrong to ignore these special candies. Do the responsible, adult thing and gather all the candy. Create a very professional tasting sheet and get to being pro Easter candy taste testers.

Brunch Giphy What is more adult than brunch? Pour the mimosas and whip up the quiche. While the kids are chasing after bunnies, relax into your chair with a plate full of fresh fruit and pastries.

Egg Truth or Dare Giphy If you don't want to hunt for the eggs, you don't have to, because you are an adult. However, plastic break apart eggs are not reserved for the 12 years old and younger crowd. Fill a bunch of eggs with truth or dare prompts and put them in a large bowl to play later with friends and family.

Adult Easter Baskets Giphy Hello, Easter baskets are all the rage. Now and then. You don't have to fill baskets for your adult friends with kid friendly gifts. But instead try grown up Mad Libs, and other ~adult~ things, whatever that means to you.

A Bake Off Giphy Get in the spirit of baking with a cake bake off. From carrots to Peep inspired layers, bake and decorate a cake as Easter-y as you can. We are all winners in this low-key competition that results in many cakes on the dessert table.

Flower Arrangement Party Giphy Now that flowers are in bloom, get together with your most botanical buds to create floral arrangements for your Easter dinner tables.