I'm going to go out on a limb and say we can all agree that the best way to spend any holiday is by getting things for free in celebration of that holiday. No matter how you feel about the holiday of love, you'll want to check out some Valentine's Day deals and freebies — because a deal is a deal! You don't have to be a fan of the greeting card holiday to reap some sweet benefits from its existence. All you have to do is show up! Whether you're spending the holiday alone, together, or ignoring it completely, you'll want to cash in on whatever the holiday will afford you, am I right?

Here, I've rounded up a collection of offers from businesses near and far, that you'll want to pay attention to on Valentine's Day. If you were having trouble deciding what to do and how to celebrate, some of these deals might help guide you toward a plan that you might not have otherwise considered. Aka, go wherever you can get the biggest deal. Better yet, if you're feeling adventurous, try to get as many deals as possible in one night and turn your Valentine's Day celebration into a treasure hunt for heaps of discounted treats and cheap eats.

Auntie Anne's Philipp Guelland/Getty Images News/Getty Images Get your hands on a warm, soft heart-shaped pretzel with a buy one, get one deal. This offer is only redeemable on February 14. Head to their site between February 11 and February 14 to activate the offer.

Jack In The Box Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you places your Jack in the Box order online, you can get a free five-piece churro, cheesecake or regular shake on February 14.

Rosa Mexicano Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From February 14 through February 16, at Rosa Mexicano you can get an a la carte dinner and a special Valentine's Day themed cocktail for only $30.

Baskin Robbins For a limited time you can get the special Love & Kisses sundae that comes with scoops of Cherry Cordial and mini Hershey’s Kisses candy on top for only $5.

Buca di Beppo Feast on a heart-shaped lasagna dish when you get the Valentine’s Classic Love Package, for only $49.99. Also included: a salad and mini chocolate chip cannoli.

California Pizza Kitchen From Wednesday through Sunday, you can get an appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for only $35.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Head to The Bean any time after 2 p.m. on Vday and get a free drink with any regular or larger size purchase. Thats one drink for you and one for your Valentine but half the price.

Kohl's Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you need to make a last minute jewelry purchase, head to Kohl's and get 20 percent off all fine silver. Just use the promo code SHINE20 at checkout. Sale ends at close on Valentine's Day.

Joe’s Crab Shack Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, you and your boo can get a three-course meal at Joe’s Crab Shack, each for a total of $49. The dinner includes an app, two entrees and dessert. Drinks are extra, but also discounted for Vday.

Pizza Hut Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From now through Feb. 17, you can get any large pizza for $10.99 when you use the promo code: THANKYOU at checkout. This promo includes literally any kind of pizza with any kind of crust and topping so take advantage of that ASAP.

Starbucks Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images From 3 p.m. to close on Valentine's Day, Starbucks if offering a BOGO Grande or Venti Handcrafted Espresso drink as a part of a happy hour celebration. Find the promo in the Starbucks app at show it to your cashier at checkout.