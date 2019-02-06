If you're not in a relationship, but you're looking, Valentine's Day is a great day to flex your flirting skills on the dating apps. But in order to stand out, you might want to consider some dating app openers to use on Valentine's Day — because if you watch The Bachelor, you know a first impression is everything. Those very first text exchanges after a match will seal your fate, one way or another. How you present yourself will stick, so make sure you have a clear objective before you start flexing.

Here I've rounded up a collection of cute, flirty, and quite honestly kin of hilariously terrible pick up lines that will, at the very least, get your message noticed. Starting a conversation with a stranger can be exciting, but it can also be tedious, and after months or years of swiping — after all, you might feel like you've used all of your best lines one too many times.

So enjoy some of this fresh material without having to put any extra effort into searching for it! While it might not make your potential match swoon in a serious way, it will definitely make them smile, if not laugh, and what better way get to know someone than starting things out with a good laugh? Besides, we could all use a little extra love this time of year, so spread it wherever you can, even if it's on Tinder and in the form of a cheesy pick up line that includes a dad-grade food pun.

You don't know how many times I had to swipe left to find you!

Do you believe in love at first swipe?

Will you be my Valentine?

I usually go for 8's but I guess I'll settle for a 10.

Do you like Nintendo? Cause Wii would look good together.

Do you like cats? Because I'd like you to take meowt for Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Daaaaaaaayum.

Hello. Cupid called. He says to tell you that he needs my heart back.

If you were a flower you’d be a damnnn-delion.

They can't fit what I feel for you on a conversation heart.

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I swipe by again?

I think there's something wrong with my phone. Could you try calling it for me to see if it rings?

Are you related to Jean-Claude Van Damme? Because Jean-Claude Van Damme, you're sexy!

If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm not very good with poetry but I'd really like to date you.

Please hurry up and tie your shoes, I don't want you to fall for anyone else.

Are you an open API? Because we should connect.

Beam me up, hottie!

Will you be my emergency contact?

If you were a library book, I'd check you out.