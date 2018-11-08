Thanksgiving doesn't have to be lackluster for vegan diners, especially when stores like Trader Joe's put a little extra effort in to make the holiday delicious for everyone. If you're vegan and you feel like Thanksgiving dinners are leaving you out, you must not have tried the vegan Thanksgiving items at Trader Joe's. There are so many holiday dishes that will give you something to look forward to. With a little help of a guided shopping trip, you can have a plate just as full and fulfilling as everyone else at the table. Trader Joe's actually has so much vegan food that you could easily host your own vegan Thanksgiving. They've got turkey substitutes, stuffing alternatives, and desserts and sides that are all completely free of animal products and totally delicious.

So that you're not too overwhelmed when you head to the store (especially if you're shopping close to the holiday — good luck to you, if so!) I've put together a list of a few things that you should keep an eye out for. That said, while you're there you should ask a team member if they've added any new vegan Thanksgiving items to their shelves, a the vegan inventory seems to be ever-expanding, thankfully. This year, be thankful for vegan Thanksgiving options and cheers to the opportunity to get as stuffed as you please.

1 Cranberry Orange Relish Trader Joes This sauce and relish will go great with any tofu or plant-based meat substitute, but it will also go great on top of your stuffing or mixed in with some roasted veggies. And honestly, who has time to make this kind of stuff?!

2 Cranberry Rustico Bread Trader Joe's You could bring this bread to the dinner table, but what it will really be best for is making a day-after leftover sandwich with. And you agree that Thanksgiving food tastes better the day after, you know just how important a great loaf of bread is to enjoy it with.

3 Vegan Banana Bread Trader Joe's Rejoice! You will not be left out for dessert! This banana bread is totally vegan, and even though it wasn't made with eggs, it's still incredibly fluffy and rich. This item is a great because you don't need to be vegan to enjoy it.

4 Riced Cauliflower Trader Joe's Most stuffings are made with animal broths or seasonings, despite how vegan they might look, but this stuffing is totally animal product free. It's made with carrots, dried cranberries, riced cauliflower, onion, celery, and ever delicious Thanksgiving-esque seasoning under the sun.

5 "Turkey-less" Roast The people of Twitter have spoken: this vegan turkey situation is a win. I mean, anything that's breaded and stuffed and covered in gravy can't be bad, right?

6 Pumpkin Rolls Meet the dinner rolls of your autumn dreams. These pumpkin-flavored rolls are totally plan-based and totally delicious and you'll want to eat the leftovers for breakfast.

7 Pumpkin Spice Coffee If you're all about that pumpkin spice life, rest assured that this blend is totally animal product free. Add your favorite alternative milk to it, like TJ's Almond Milk because, go big or go home right?

8 Dried Cranberries Trader Joe's Dried cranberries are so versatile. You can add them to your salad, you can add them to a roast dish, you can cover them in dark chocolate for a dessert — there are endless possibilities, so keep them on hand.

9 Veggie Mix Trader Joe's A good mixed veggie kit saves a lot of time, a lot of energy and a lot of washing. This mix comes with a wide variety of leaves and root veggies, plus some nuts and a sweet and zingy ginger dressing. If you're running late to a potluck Friendsgiving dinner, this is your saving grace.

10 Tri-Color Carrots Trader Joe's Do not underestimate the deliciousness of a bag of multicolored carrots. Pop these babies in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, add some rosemary, salt, and olive oil and they come out sweeter than sweet potatoes.

11 Brussels Sprouts Stalk Trader Joes You can never have enough Brussels sprouts, so get a whole stalk. Roast them, shave them, slice them, grill them, you'll find a reason to eat them all!