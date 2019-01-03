If don't have a cat and don't already know all about a cat's contempt for things that haven't yet been knocked on the ground, you're going to be blown away by this revelation: Cats love knocking stuff over. To best explain this fact, I've rounded up a collection of videos of cats knocking things over, because yes, it's really a thing. Luckily, like with all cat-related content, the internet has an obsession with video compilations of cats knocking things over on camera, because cat comedy.

Cats — particularly cats on raised surfaces like counters, tables, and shelves — don't like to share the stage with anything. Or, at least, that's what it seems like. If there's a water bottle on a counter where a cat is sitting, it's going to get knocked to the floor. If you place a glass near a cat, it's going to get knocked to the floor. Though this might seem like a behavior that was made for the internet's entertainment, science explains that cat actually knock things over not to make a mess or disrespect your things, but to see what they are.

Aka, what looks like a water bottle might be a mouse, or might have a mouse under it, so to ensure they know what's up and what's around them, they knock things over to see what the deal is. Cats can never be too cautious or too curious, and though this habit can get them into some hot water with their owners, the internet has seriously embraced it. Here are some of the best videos of cats knocking things over.

Grumpy Cat Won't Listen Hollywood Or Die on YouTube This video is amazing because this cat knows that it should not do what it's about to do, and yet, the cat doesn't care. The look the cat gives the owner at the end is priceless. Or maybe the cost of a new glass.

Jerk Cat Hates Water Bottles ruppie213 on YouTube I mean honestly at this point it's a party trick. This cat delivers over and over again, and its consistency leads me to believe that this is not a mouse-hunting kind of thing. This is a hates water bottles kind of thing.

This Cat Hates Everything ruppie213 on YouTube OK, the way this cat watches the object after it falls to the ground convinces me that he really is just curious.

Cat Hates Light Ashley w on YouTube Knocking over a water bottle is harmless and funny, knocking over a lamp is dangerous and worrisome.

Cat Hates Toys M B on YouTube This sophisticated cat is not a fan of figurines. No matter how many times its owner tries to tempt him with a toy, he pushes it away.

Cat Hates Pens Ashley Amick on YouTube All work and no play makes cat a dull boy. All work and no play makes cat a dull boy. All work and no play makes cat a dull boy. All work and no play makes cat a dull boy. All work and no play makes cat a dull boy.

Cat Has No Remorse pzamkrbob on YouTube How could you be mad at a kitten this cute? I'd let it knock things over if it looked at me like this.

Cat Hates Modern Medicine Eliot Rose on YouTube This cat hates literally everything and honestly I can't blame its owner for wanting to play this game.

Cat Hates Plants ViralHog on YouTube Note to future cat-owning self, do not get plants.

Cat Hates Fish Waggle TV on YouTube This is a really close call and luckily the owner was able to save the day. Apparently cats in real life are just like cats in cartoons, who knew?

Cat Apparently Hates Owner Naeemsheer on YouTube If this Final Destination style video is real, this guy is lucky to be alive. This seemingly innocent curious cat knocks over a TV and that's not the worst part.