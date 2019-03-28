If the real question you're looking to answer when searching for lodging is whether or not it's Instagrammable, you're not alone. We're all low-key curious how much Insta-worthy content we'll be able to capture when we're spending money on a rental, and though it might sound superficial, it's much more than that. If a place is worth photographing, it's because you're inspired by it, you feel good in it, and you want to share it with others, and there's nothing vain about that! But if picturesque accommodations are what you're after, why not open up your search and consider Airbnbs around the world with the most Instagrammable decor, and let the content be your compass.

Think about it this way, the home is the destination. Instead of picking a place you want to visit and then looking for accommodations, flip the script. Pick an accommodation that excites you and then look for excursions and activities in that area after. Part of traveling is getting the chance to live a life that's not your own, and there's no better way to do that than by staying in someone's home. Airbnbing is a great way to have an intimate and authentic experience, not to mention, if you're after unique content, a chain hotel is the last place you'll find it. Here are a few of the most eye-catching Airbnbs that will give you endless inspiration for Instagram, oh, and a great vacation, too.

Luxury Private Estate, Chatham, MA Airbnb This luxury farm house-themed estate has the kind of interior design game that you can expect from a glossy magazine, but it's your backdrop for the weekend if you stay. Enjoy a quintessential Berkshire vacation at this epic estate. Book it here.

Hip, Cozy Cottage in Cleveland Park, TN Airbnb This cottage is an Instagram dream. The walls are well-curated, and each room offers a different thematic style. Enjoy a rustic Nashville vibe, without sacrificing any chicness you might find at a hotel. Book it here.

Amazing View, Modern Apartment, Iceland Airbnb This house takes full advantage of the breathtaking landscape that surrounds it. With giant windows, you're never spared a view. This is just about as close as you can get to complete arctic wilderness, while still being inside. Book it here.

A Magical Place in Essex, UK Airbnb If Millennial pink is not only your favorite color, but your religion too, you'll want to say at this monochromatic home that was literally designed for likes. Every room offers a new Instagrammable photo op and the Candy Land vibe is omnipresent. Book it here.

Noosa Treetop Eco Retreat, Queensland, Australia Airbnb If a bamboo bedroom floating above a canopy of trees is your thing, you'll swoon for this Australian eco retreat. This no-frills rental has unbeatable views from every room, giving you a photo opportunity that's literally the top of the top. Book it here.

Hector Cave House, Santorini, Greece Airbnb Do you really need convincing to stay here? This Santorini cave house offers a color scheme so pleasing, you won't have to tweak a single picture. Everywhere you look is something stunning and breathtaking, and the bright blue sea against the bright white stone creates a filtered appearance without a filter. Book it here.

San Giusto Abbey, Tuscania, Italy Airbnb Ever wanted to stay in a real life castle and have a modern day princess photoshoot? Guess what, you can. Rent a room in this medieval tower and literally win Instagram forever. For the same price as a budget hotel, you can stay here and have a ~very~ unique experience. Book it here.

Magical 12C Abbey, Suffolk, UK Airbnb It's fit for a queen but you can also stay at this epic country castle. No detail is spared with stunning textiles, stones, art, flowers, and architecture. Every room in this house looks like a piece of classic literature was written in it. Book it here.

Original Afghani Yurt, Nuremberg, Germany Airbnb Vibes, vibes, vibes. This classic Afghani yurt is beautifully and elaborately decorated while being totally low-key at the same time. Take yourself on a mediation retreat and take some perfectly zen photos in this perfectly on-theme yurt. Book it here.

Acusa Seca Cave House, Artenara, Spain Airbnb Want to rough it in a cave house that's built into a mountain? Cool, you can. Good luck finding a better view on this planet. This is easily one of the most rare and unique accommodations you'll find on the internet and it's more affordable than a motel. Book it here.

Luxury Train on Farm, Queensland, Australia. Airbnb Have an old school photoshoot in one of the most unlikely accommodations you'll find on Airbnb. Yes, this used to be a train. Now it's a luxury rental that you can have an incomparable experience at. Book it here.

Snow Igloo, Pelkosenniemi, Finland. Airbnb What if I told you that you could sleep in a real snow igloo in the middle of Finland's wilderness and not freeze to death? Instead, you could have a toasty trip of a lifetime while having an opportunity to take the most awesome Instagram photos you've ever dreamed of. Well you can. And according to guests who have stayed there, it's not even that cold if you're dressed properly. Book it here.