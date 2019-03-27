March is coming to a close, which means one thing for many people: April Fools' Day is coming. The very first day of April is when you're most likely to get pranked yourself or pull a prank on someone else - and pretty much everyone wants the latter situation. In the last few years, it seems like pranks have gotten a pretty bad name. This could be chalked up to the fact that the internet takes everything up a notch, meaning there are some truly awful pranks that have been played on others that never should have happened. Or it could be because, well, some people just don't have that sense of humor. Whatever the case, let it be said: there are some harmless April Fools' Day pranks people will actually enjoy.

After all, pranking other people just for the fun of it on April Fools' Day is a tradition that has been going on since the year 1700, and maybe even before then. That's a very, very long time, so clearly, something right is happening! The key to making a prank work in a way that will actually make people laugh is to pick the right kind of joke. If you do something that's going to harm someone else, that's obviously not funny. If you pick a prank that's going to make someone's day legitimately more frustrating, that's not going to make them laugh either.

You have to pick a harmless little joke, one that won't inconvenience them and will just make them laugh. It's not as hard as it seems! Below are a few ideas of pranks people will actually like:

1. Make All Their Apps Look Like Kittens iPhoneception If you have a friend or family member who loves cats, then play this simple trick on them: get access to their phone, launch the website Iphoneception on their browser, and watch as all of their app shortcuts switch to the faces of a bunch of adorable kittens. It's not permanent and isn't going to do anything to their phone, it's just cute!

2. Replace Their Items With Mini Replicas Of Those Items Etsy This one may be a little costly, but it's also kind of adorable. There are lots of Etsy shops out there that make tiny versions of objects for dolls. Look some up, order them, and then quietly replace your friend or family member's items with these tiny little replicas. If they leave their phone on their desk when they go to the bathroom, slip it off and replace it with a tiny phone. Take their lipstick out of their bag and replace it with a tiny one... stuff like that. They'll have to laugh!

3. Fill A Box Of Donuts With Vegetables Instead Giphy Okay, so this is one that people will only enjoy if they're on a diet or if they really love vegetables. Buy a box of Krispy Kreme donuts or Dunkin' donuts, take all the donuts out, and swap them with veggies. Still good!

4. Bring Them On A Scavenger Hunt Giphy Plan an elaborate prank with a fun little scavenger hunt. Secretly "borrow" something you know they'll need to use (but don't make it an essential, like their phone or something like that - otherwise they probably won't enjoy this), and hide it in a clever spot. Create a series of notes and clues to lead them to that item, and make it a whole game. It's kind of exciting!

5. Put Googly Eyes On All Their Food Giphy Buy a pack of googly eyes and put them all over the place: on all of the food and any inanimate object you can find. It's silly and ridiculous, but it's also harmless and cute.

6. Give Them Food That Is Actually Dessert Cupcake Project You know how a popular April Fools' prank is to make chocolate covered onions or things like that? Well, instead of making something kind of gross look like a sweet, make a sweet look like boring food. For example: make a cupcake sausage, serve it as if it were a real sausage, and watch their surprise when they realize they're actually getting dessert for dinner.

7. Add A Message To The Office Printer If you're tech savvy enough to figure out how to change the message on your printer to something hilarious, do it — you'll have everyone in the office laughing all day. Of course, it doesn't have to be quite this dark...

8. Tape A Funny Picture To The Inside Of A Toilet Seat Giphy Make a trip to the bathroom a little more interesting. Tape a picture of something funny to the inside of the toilet seat so that everyone who's about to sit down gets a good laugh before doing their business.

9. Put Pictures Of Something They Love All Over Their Desk Giphy Got a friend who's obsessed with a specific celebrity, like Leonardo DiCaprio or someone? Print out a whole bunch of cute pictures of that celebrity, then tape them all over that friend's desk or space. Yeah, it's a little annoying, but they'll secretly love it.

10. Order A Bunch Of Pizzas Under Someone Else's Name Giphy Get some inspiration from The Office with this one: order a whole bunch of pizzas to your office under someone else's name. They'll be super confused at first, but in the end, reveal that it was you... as long as you paid for it, everyone will be happy with a slice of pizza in their hand at the end of the day!

11. Put Their Items In Jell-O Giphy If you know someone who loves The Office, you should also try this prank taken from the show: put at least one of their items in a Jell-O mold. They'll definitely appreciate it!

12. Make "Meatloaf" The Stay At Home Chef on YouTube Does anyone really love meatloaf? Not really. Say you're making it for dinner (or bring it in to work as a "treat") and serve it up like you're really proud of it. The prank? It's actually made from Cocoa Krispies with a chocolatey glaze. They'll definitely love the result of this joke.