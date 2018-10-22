It probably comes as no surprise that recent data indicates that Americans are becoming more and more anxious. Considering the news cycle, how could one not be anxious? If the weight of the world feels overwhelming and you just want to make it through the day, these calming quotes from books might help. (And if you're looking for more specific advice on coping with anxiety, here's an excellent Bustle article you can read.)

Many book-lovers will tell you that there's no better cure for stress and anxiety than losing yourself in a good book. In fact, researchers have proven that reading can greatly reduce stress. But if you don't feel like you have time to pick up an entire book (or you're too anxious to do so) you can get a dose of relief with some excellent quotes from books by Jhumpa Lahiri, Tina Fey, and more.

No matter what it is that's got you feeling overwhelming, taking a few seconds for yourself is certain to help you feel (even just a little bit) better. Here's a little reminder from me to you that you are kind, intelligent, and capable, and you can get through today. So, if your day has been hella stressful, take a deep breath and read these 13 literary quotes.

“I was a little excited but mostly blorft. 'Blorft' is an adjective I just made up that means 'Completely overwhelmed but proceeding as if everything is fine and reacting to the stress with the torpor of a possum.' I have been blorft every day for the past seven years.” Giphy ― Tina Fey, Bossypants

“In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.” Giphy ― Fred Rogers, The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remembe

“To those who’ve survived: Breathe. That’s it. Once more. Good. You’re good. Even if you’re not, you’re alive. That is a victory.” Giphy ― N.K. Jemisin, The Stone Sky

“It was so risky and so scary, and yet at the same time, so beautiful. Maybe the truth was, it shouldn't be easy to be amazing. Then everything would be. It's the things you fight for and struggle with before earning that have the greatest worth.” Giphy ― Sarah Dessen, Along for the Ride

"I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart: I am, I am, I am. " Giphy ― Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar

“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it." Giphy ― Maya Angelou, Letter to My Daughter

"Be brave, America. Be soft. Remember to twist the value sometimes and release all the pressure inside. What you've been through doesn't have to be what you are or who you become.” Giphy ― Gabby Rivera, America #3

“The whole of life is just like watching a film. Only it's as though you always get in ten minutes after the big picture has started, and no-one will tell you the plot, so you have to work it out all yourself from the clues.” Giphy ― Terry Pratchett, Moving Pictures

“The more I feel imperfect, the more I feel alive.” Giphy ― Jhumpa Lahiri, In Other Words

“You have to care about your work but not about the result. You have to care about how good you are and how good you feel, but not about how good people think you are or how good people think you look.” Giphy ― Amy Poehler, Yes Please

"Right now I'd like all my troubles to stand in front of me in a straight line, and one by one I'd give each a black eye. ” Giphy ― Shannon Hale, The Goose Girl