Fasten your virtual seat belts and tuck an imaginary napkin into your shirts because we’re about to take a tour of Burger King desserts from around the world. It’ll be like a culinary staycation, a digital dine in. If there isn’t drool on your keyboard by the end of this list, you need to get your sweet tooth checked.

Speaking of international fast food, at the beginning of June this year, McDonald’s introduced its International Menu to select locations across the U.S. In addition to Cheesy Bacon Fries (thanks, Australia) and a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (our regards, Canada), McDonald’s limited-edition menu includes a dessert from around the world. Americans will get to try a treat from the Netherlands: The Stroopwafel McFlurry. This Dutch dessert is a mix of vanilla soft serve, a rich caramel swirl, and authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces. It’s like eating a waffle cone mixed in with your sundae. Some may say that defeats the purpose of a waffle cone. To which I say, “Yeah, kinda. But if you’re not gonna finish yours, I’ll take it.”

As of 2016, Burger King had nearly 17,000 locations in 100 different countries. Every day, Burger King serves a whopping (Whopper-ing?) 11 million people globally. While there are some standard food options, like the aforementioned Whopper, not everyone around the world is picking and choosing from the exact same menu. Here are 13 desserts from Burger King menus around the globe.

1. Unicorn Shake (Portugal and Spain) Just in time for the summer, Burger King Portugal and Burger King Spain are introducing the Unicorn Shake. It’s a colorful milkshake made with blueberry and vanilla-flavored soft serve and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. In case it was a concern, no unicorns were harmed in the making of this shake.

2. Filled Cone (Mexico) Burger King BK Mexico’s Filled Cone or Cono Relleno puts a scoop or two of vanilla soft serve atop a cone that is, and I cannot stress this enough, filled with chocolate. It’s like two desserts in one. It’s an ice cream cone on X Games mode. It is both chocolate and ice cream, and for that, we must applaud.

3. Ring-Shaped Churros (China) Burger King Perhaps not the dessert you would expect, BK China has ring-shaped churros as part of their breakfast menu. They’re apparently “imported from the Netherlands” and come with maple syrup for dipping. You hear it hear, folks: Churros are a breakfast food!

4. Trio of Beignets (France) Burger King BK France has a trio of beignets on their dessert menu that put any of our donut hole to shame. The trio includes beignets stuffed with dark chocolate, white chocolate, and hazelnut chocolate (aka Nutella). If you heard something, that was just the sound of me dropping everything to go to France.

5. Black Currant Shake (India) Burger King If you aren’t up on your fruit, black currant is a berry typically found in central and northern Europe as well as northern Asia. If you aren’t up on your BK India dessert menu, the Black Currant Shake combines soft serve with black currants and is topped with whipped cream, a black currant sauce and, you guessed it, even more black currants.

6. Truffle Honey Ice Cream (Korea) Burger King Burger King Korea’s Truffle Honey Ice Cream is soft serve topped with honey, both light and decadent at the same time. If you happen to be dining with your dog, you can get a free “dogpper”, a meat-flavored, bone-shaped dog treat. Desserts for everyone!

7. Taro Pie (Thailand) Burger King If you’ve ever had a purple dessert (that wasn’t artificially dyed), chances are it was flavored with taro root. BK Thailand’s Taro Pie is a flaky pastry crust stuffed with taro filling and corn. Is it a deviation from American desserts? Sure, but we’re also a country who sells gravy-flavored candy canes. We are in no place to judge.

8. Kiwi Crunch Sundae (New Zealand) Burger King BK New Zealand’s Kiwi Crunch Sundae combines a sweet kiwi sauce and cookie crumbles atop vanilla soft serve. It’s crunchy, it’s gooey, it’s creamy. It’s all the dessert texture you crave in one.

9. Dulce de Leche Sundae (Brazil) Burger King If you make your way to Burger King Brazil, you’ll want to dig into the Dulce de Leche Sundae. It’s dulce de leche soft serve topped with dulce de leche syrup and crunchy peanut pieces. It is the salty, sweet dessert combination you seek.

10. Belgian Waffle with Ice Cream (Germany) Burger King Of course BK Germany has a Belgian Waffle, and of course it comes with a scoop of vanilla soft serve. And OF HECKIN’ COURSE you can get it topped with either caramel or chocolate sauce. And, because it has a waffle, it is technically breakfast.

11. Single-Serving Haagen-Dazs (Germany) Burger King As if the Belgian waffle weren’t enough, you can also get cute little tubs of Haagen-Dazs at BK Germany for delivery. They aren’t just your standard chocolate and vanilla either. You can choose from Peanut Butter Crunch, Belgian Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Macadamia Nut Brittle. You could, dare I say, add a scoop of the Peanut Butter Crunch to your Belgain Waffle and really make a dessert of it.

12. King Fusion Perugina (Italy) Burger King Perugina, an Italian chocolate brand now owned by Nestle, is known for their chocolate-covered pralines. BK Italy’s King Fusion Perugina is essentially an ice cream sundae with chocolate sauce and chocolate pralines swirled together. Attention, American fast food: pralines are a dessert option we need to be considering.