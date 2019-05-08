If you ever wistfully pour over the amazing food offerings that some of your favorite chains serve up around the globe — ones that never make it to your home territory — then this is an exciting day for you. It's no shock that some of the weirdest, wildest, and most delicious creations launch oversees, but now one OG player in the fast food game is bringing some of that international charm home again. Starting on June 5, McDonald’s Worldwide Favorites — some of their most popular food items from around the world — will be available for a limited time at participating locations in the US of A. Four deliciously tasty creations are making an appearance on U.S. soil, so let's take a moment to put aside our difference as a nation and join together to rejoice. The people have been waiting for this moment.

“We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, said in a press release. “We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.”

So what is international delights are we getting our hands on? There's some sweet, some savory, and a whole lot of bacon. Here's what's visiting from overseas (and, well, directly north of us).

Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands) McDonald's YES — STROOPWAFEL. The deliciousness of a waffle, in all of its caramel-goodness, is mixed together into an explosion of McFlurry celebration. The Netherlands has been keeping this treat to themselves for far too long.

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain) McDonald's OK, so there's a lot happening in this burger. Apparently, it's a quarter pound of fresh beef, then throw in some thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smother it in smoky McBacon Sauce, and add some real Gouda cheese and slivered onions for good measure. This one is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada) McDonald's So I'm sort of surprised that this sandwich wasn't already in the US of A — because it feels pretty darn American to me. They take chicken (grilled or crispy, your choice) and add a tomato and herb sauce, mozzarella, then lettuce, tomato, and onion. It's basically like a giant chicken mozzarella stick. Do we not already eat these at baseball games? At prom? In the Oval Office? It's easy to see these as part of our daily lives.