A best friend can be a total lifesaver. They're the person you can call any day, any time, whenever you need someone to vent to, someone to make you smile, or someone to give you advice you need to hear. You can sit with them in comfortable silence, or you can laugh about absolutely nothing and make even the most boring events exciting. You can go weeks without seeing them, then hang out and pick up right where you left off. You can have them by your side whenever you need to feel less alone, and they can instantly make you feel grateful for their friendship. There are an endless amount of good things about having a best friend, and that's exactly why we celebrate National Best Friends Day every year. This year, it falls on Fri. Jun. 8, and you're going to want to be prepared. Because besides actually seeing your bestie, you need to post a very impressive photo and caption on Instagram. Luckily, we have some funny best friend Instagram caption ideas perfect for National Best Friends Day.

Your feed is going to be full of pictures of people with their BFFs, so you did to do something to make yours stand out among all of them. One thing you can do is pick a hilarious caption that explains your relationship with your best friend perfectly. It should, ideally, be something that captures the spirit of you two, and will make your best friend feel as special as they should. Below are a few ideas to borrow... or just to get you started thinking of your own:

1 You can always tell two people are best friends because they're having more fun than it makes sense for them to be having. Giphy This is such a good way to describe a super close friendship. You and your bestie can probably have a good time no matter what you're doing, and this is a sweet but funny caption to use for any picture of you guys.

2 "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'" — C.S. Lewis This is exactly true, and probably one of the ways you bonded with your own bestie. It's also kind of hilarious, because it's so relatable. And, bonus, it works with any picture you choose.

3 I love that our effortless friendship fits perfectly with my laziness. Giphy Honestly, same.

4 If you have friends as weird as you, then you have everything. Don't be ashamed to admit that you and your best friend are a couple of weirdos who managed to find each other. Please post this caption with the strangest picture you have of you guys!

5 You're everything I've ever wanted in a best friend. If you and your bestie are the sentimental kind, then this caption is exactly right for you guys.

6 True friends don't get offended when you insult them. They laugh and insult you with something even better. Could this be any more true? Best friends are constantly making fun of each other as if they were siblings - it's just part of the deal.

7 "It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson Giphy This is a really cute caption to use with the best friends you've been close with since forever. It's funny, but also super sweet.

8 We've been friends for so long I can't remember which one of us is the bad influence. This is another good caption to use with an old friend you always get into some sort of trouble with.

9 Best friend: the one you can only stay mad at for a short period of time because you have things to tell them. Let's be real: best friends get into little fights quite often, because it's hard not to when you're that close and have known each other for that long. This caption is a fun way to poke fun at that.

10 "A good friend is cheaper than therapy." — Unknown Giphy This is funny, but also incredibly true.

11 We'll be the old ladies causing trouble in the nursing home. This quote is used a lot, but it's adorable, so it's fine to use it as your caption!

12 Friends knock on your door. Best friends walk into your house and start eating. I'm fairly certain this is the most important way to tell if someone is your best friend or not.