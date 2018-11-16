Looking up to, and learning from, the stars has become a staple in the life of many modern women. So it's no surprise that stores have been inspired by all things celestial this festive season. These astrology-themed Christmas gifts are perfect for those who are only looking for an introduction to stargazing as well as those who want to do some deeper reading.

Horoscopes in particular are experiencing a renaissance. Although many of us used to take them with a pinch of salt, one study found that 58% of 18-24 year-old Americans believe in astrology. It seems more and more millennials are allowing the content of their horoscope to guide their everyday decisions. You, your friends, and family members may not have got quite this far, but you'll never know how much a little birth chart knowledge could help if you never even try to understand.

Hardcore astrology fans will be into the range of books on offer while those just dipping a toe into the art may prefer the themed beauty and and fashion offerings. Whether your loved ones are all clued up on when Mercury is in retrograde or just want to wear their star sign for all to see, these astrological gifts are guaranteed to please.

1 A Starter Guide The Little Book Of The Zodiac £6.99 Topshop People who are just getting started with the deeper meanings of their birth chart and star sign will find this book informative, but not too intimidating.

2 A Jewelled Addition Zodiac Ring Set £48 Anthropologie Pick the star sign you want and Anthropologie will deliver a set of two golden rings. Best suited to fans of subtle jewellery, the 12 carat gold-plated designs will fit in well with any ring collection.

3 For The Fashion-Focused Person In Your Life UO Horoscope T-Shirt £26 Urban Outfitters Thanks to the onslaught of graphic tees, showing who you are through your clothes has never been easier. Time to gift your loud and proud friend one of Urban Outfitters' zodiac tops.

4 For The Cocktail-Obsessed Astrologer The Mixology of Astrology £9.90 Amazon According to the author of this book, Aliza Kelly Faragher, each star sign has a particular drinking preference. Get your cocktail-obsessed friend or relative to try a personalised recipe out and see what they think.

5 For The Make-Up Fiend Bh Cosmetics Zodiac Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette £22 Urban Outfitters Who knew you could mix a love of beauty and astrology in one simple palette? Filled with metallic and matte shades, don't forget to point out the iridescent highlighter to whoever you gift it to.

7 A Place To Write Down Thoughts We Are All Made Of Stars Notebook £29 Chupi Chupi's collection of luxurious notebooks come illustrated with your chosen star sign on the front. Handmade by craftspeople in Dublin, they're great for those who love a bit of journalling.

9 For The Practical Types Zodiac Jewelled Velvet Poutch £26 Anthropologie Anthropologie has really gotten into the zodiac spirit. These adorable velvety bags can be used to store everyday essentials or adopted as a miniature clutch bag. Designs come in blue, grey, or pink.

11 For Star Sign Show Offs Celestial Charm Pendant £55 Kate Spade These simple gold-plated necklaces depict the symbol of every star sign around. For just over £50, the price isn't bad either.

12 For Those Who Need A Daily Reminder Personalised Horoscope Compact Pocket Mirror £15 Bombus There are so many elements to this handy compact. Bombus will design the mirror in a colour of your choosing and engrave the constellation on one side and the attributes of someone with your chosen star sign around the edge of the mirror itself.

13 For The Beauty Masterminds Air Brush Set £49.99 Spectrum Inspired by the stars, this eight-piece make-up brush set comes inside a luxe velvet pouch. There's everything a loved one will need for contouring, concealing, and blending.