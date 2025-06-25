Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, June 25

The new moon in Cancer serves up an emotional new beginning. You may feel sensitive this morning, yet inspired to set new personal goals with growth and health in mind. Keep your intentions simple, steady, and focused.

This evening, surprising conversations could emerge when Mercury mingles with unpredictable Uranus. This energizing alignment may create a sudden opening to share your honest feelings or brainstorm a new idea. Trust your intuition and listen intently to others' advice. The right words might shift your perspective in an instant.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a great time to start a passion project that brings your family together or offers comfort, stability, and fulfillment. Consider how to make your living space warmer, inviting, and relaxing. Will you redecorate or host an intimate dinner party?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Trust your intuition and jot down your ideas. You’re onto something big, Taurus — either a brilliant plan, or thoughts that other people aren’t saying out loud. Nostalgic conversations or good news may uplift you today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) To boost your mood, take small steps toward a more secure future. Start by reflecting on your values, expenses, and financial goals. Invest in what brings you peace, comfort, and ease.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re glowing, Cancer, and attracting attention. Your self-love, confidence, and optimism may inspire others to follow your lead, or offer you an opportunity you can’t refuse.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When fears or difficult memories resurface, don’t rush to get over them. Inspect your vulnerable feelings with compassion and curiosity. What are they telling you about your unmet needs?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You won’t discover where you belong if you keep to yourself. Speak passionately about your goals and interests. Share your inspiration and joy wherever you go. Potential friends and collaborators will gravitate toward you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Pause before you charge ahead to your next career goal. Are you chasing recognition or inner fulfillment? Reflect on your heart’s desires and realign your work with meaningful ambitions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A powerful lesson may come through wise advice or something you’ve read. Let your newfound clarity transform your perception of what matters and inspire a new approach to life. Be adventurous, open-minded, and ready to leave your comfort zone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s time to start fresh. Gently release your burdens. Get deep and vulnerable with someone, or admit when you’re doubting yourself. Don’t let the past dictate your future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Are the scales of giving and receiving balanced? Set clear intentions for your relationships, whether romantic or platonic. Speak up if you’re craving more emotional depth or quality time. You deserve to have your needs met.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) That flash of discomfort that surges when you enter a tense situation is trying to tell you something. Don’t ignore your feelings, Aquarius. You’re picking up on something real.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Create and express yourself without shame, Pisces. Let your feelings shine through art, music, dance, or a romantic declaration. Don’t worry about how other people might respond.

