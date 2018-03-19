13 "I Like Me Because" Tweets That Show The Importance Of Loving Yourself
Love is great in all its forms — but if you ask me, there's no better form of love than self-love. It's not always an easy journey, but it's so important to learn how to have a healthy relationship with yourself. Of course, it's always nice to feel loved and appreciated by other people, but if you love yourself, you won't rely as much on external validation in order to feel good about yourself.
"Self-love is all about building your self-esteem and self-image," psychoanalyst Laurie Hollman, Ph.D., tells Bustle. "The idea is to use your ideal self as your guide, not expecting to reach it, but to give you direction and a hopeful outlook. We often depend on others for validation, but it’s important to have your own internal compass."
We all struggle with our own individual insecurities, but that doesn't mean we can't also love ourselves, and find things about ourselves to admire and appreciate. Even (or perhaps especially) on days where you feeling down on yourself, it's important to remind yourself of all the things you love about yourself — which is exactly what Twitter users are doing using the hashtag #ILikeMeBecause. If you want a little inspiration, here are 13 empowering tweets that showcase the importance of self-love.
1Choose Optimism Over Everything
It's not always easy to be optimistic, but searching for the positive in any given situation is definitely something to admire in yourself.
4Survive & Thrive
There are so many industries dominated by men — and being able to not only survive but thrive in one of those industries as a woman is extremely laudable.
6Be Happy In Your Own Skin
There's always room for self-improvement, but that doesn't mean you can't be happy with all of who you are in the meantime as you gradually improve yourself.
11Keep Your Word
Is there anything worse than someone who constantly breaks their promises? If you're someone who values and sticks to their word, that's something that shouldn't go unappreciated by yourself.
13Be A Good Friend
There are few things in life as important as friendship, and being a good, loyal friend is something that you can always be proud of.
We all have our own unique qualities (both good and bad) but there's one thing we all have in common: a need to love and be loved — by others, but more importantly, by ourselves. So the next time you catch yourself putting yourself down, stop, take a moment, and tell yourself some of the things you love about yourself instead.